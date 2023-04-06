Kellyanne Conway’s teenage daughter Claudia is acting out again

Kellyanne Conway‘s teenager daughter Claudia is rebelling again and we have a feeling her mom’s not too happy about it.

As one-term, twice-impeached, once-indicted ex-president Donald Trump was being arrested in New York on Tuesday, 18-year-old Claudia tweeted, “no one is above the law. f*ck you donald.”

no one is above the law ???? fuck you donald — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) April 4, 2023

She followed that up with another one that said: “I’ve been waiting for Trump to be under arrest since I was 14 and lived in DC. Prayers work.”

i’ve been waiting for trump to be under arrest since i was 14 and lived in dc ?prayers work — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) April 4, 2023

Claudia, who came out last year by introducing her girlfriend on TikTok, has good reason to dislike Donald Trump. Not only because he’s, well, Donald Trump but also because he played a major role in the breakdown of her parents’ marriage.

From 2017 to 2020, Kellyanne and George Conway’s relationship frequently made headlines as George turned into one of the Trump administration’s biggest critics, while Kellyanne continued to work with the then-president.

Meanwhile, Claudia frequently found herself caught in the middle of her parents’ fighting and would post updates on social media.

Things eventually got so bad that, in August 2020, Kellyanne announced she was stepping away from the White House and George revealed he was leaving The Lincoln Project, the group he formed with other patriotic anti-Trump Republicans, in order to focus on their family.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t work things out. Their troubles grew like a biblical plague to the point where Kellyanne felt the need to air her dirty laundry on national television.

“George owes no allegiance to a political party or a presidential candidate,” she told CNN in June 2022. “But his vows to me, I feel, were broken because we were all in.”

Then last month, they announced they were finally--finally!--calling it quits after 22 years of holy matrimony.

Trump celebrated the couple’s divorce announcement by trashing George on Truth Social, writing, “Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck.”

While Claudia has been busy celebrating Trump’s arrest this week, Kellyanne has been hitting the conservative media circuit speaking in support of her ex-boss.

In an appearance on Fox Business yesterday, she called the case against him “weak.” And in another appearance on Fox News, she blasted President Biden for choosing not to comment on the situation when Trump is “the biggest issue out there.”

Indicting Trump is the worst thing to happen to America since the Bowling Green Massacre



– Kellyanne Conway, probably — Boris Trump (@BorisTrump6) March 31, 2023

Trump is facing 34 felony criminal charges of “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” according to the charging documents. He pleaded not guilty to all 34 of them in court on Tuesday. The next in-person hearing date for the case is scheduled for December 4.