Kellyanne just got busted in the sloppiest right-wing propaganda plot ever

Another day, another conflict of interest Kellyanne Conway hoped nobody would notice. Unfortunately for her, they did. And now she, Fox News, and the entire Republican National Committee look like total cons. (Again.)

Throughout the 2022 midterms season, the former White House propagandist/paid Fox News contributor went on the right-wing cable news network to heap praise upon the RNC, applauding the organization for doing a “great job” and defending RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, who many blame for the party’s major losses in both 2020 and 2022.

Related: Here’s what we know about Kellyanne’s five hours of testimony before the January 6 committee

What Conway, Fox News, and the RNC failed to mention, however, was that the committee paid Kellyanne over $800,000 in the last year. ($829,969.38 to be exact.) The payments were funneled through her consulting firm, KAConsulting, with the most recent one being made on November 4 for “political strategy services.”

Per Media Matters:

The lack of disclosure about Conway’s financial ties goes against the ethics-challenged network’s purported policy. A Fox News spokesperson told the Washington Post in 2019 regarding work Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer did with the RNC that “Fox News requires contributors to disclose ties related to any topic he or she discusses on the air in which the contributor may have a financial interest.” The spokesperson added that such a rule would apply when talking about “the RNC on air.”

Of course, is anyone surprised Kellyanne deceived people, Fox News violated its own policy, and the RNC kept mum about it? Not at all. Honestly, we would’ve been more surprised if they’d been transparent about the fact that she was basically double dipping as a paid Fox News contributor and as the RNC’s unofficial media spokesperson/shill.

So far, neither Kellyanne, Fox News, or the RNC has commented on the matter.

Related: Kellyanne Conway’s messy Fox News appearance mocked for the mess that it is

In other Kellyanne news, the alternative fact queen went on Fox News earlier this week to rail against drag performers and criticize the White House guest list for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, which included notable drag superstar Shangela.

LGBTQ Nation reports:

Conway, previously considered a moderate on LGBTQ+ issues, joined the recent chorus of rightwing commentators and politicians using drag queens and vile stereotypes to justify legislative efforts to take away transgender people’s civil rights. The religious right has made a concerted effort recently to portray LGBTQ+ people as “groomers” who prepare children for a life of sin and debauchery. These claims have been lifted up by Trump’s MAGA supporters and incorporated into mainstream Republican beliefs in many areas.

“Parents, you have every right to speak up, show up, put up and stand up,” Conway said while ranting about drag performers. “Don’t ever give up on that, because our kids are the future. They’re our most precious resource. Nobody can tell you otherwise.”

Hmmm. We can’t help but wonder what far-right extremist group paid Kellyanne, er, KAConsulting to say that.

We think we speak for everyone when we say: Kellyanne, we are…