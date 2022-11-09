Kellyanne’s comments from Monday about Tuesday’s midterms have aged worse than milk by Wednesday

Well, this is embarrassing. Something Kellyanne Conway said on Monday about what would happen on Tuesday has not aged well on Wednesday.

The former White House propagandist appeared on Fox News Monday evening to gloat about how Republicans, and Donald Trump in particular, would have “a lot of good to say” after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“So, look, I think that a number of people deserve a lot of credit for this going the Republicans way,” she said, gleefully. “But that includes Donald Trump. He is going to have a lot of good to say tomorrow about the candidates he endorsed, the way he did the town halls for them, et cetera.”

Fox Monday: So, look, I think that a number of people deserve a lot of credit for this going the Republicans way. But that includes Donald Trump. He is going to have a lot of good to say tomorrow about the candidates he endorsed pic.twitter.com/0JapGS3ZsK — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022

Less than 48 hours later, the results of the midterms are still trickling in, but pretty much everyone agrees things didn’t go as expected. It wasn’t a great night for either party, but Republicans definitely performed worse than anyone predicted, with many of the Trump-endorsed candidates losing their races by large margins.

Related: Tennessee bans slavery, Lindsey Graham is butthurt, and other wild takeaways from the 2022 midterms

Anti-LGBTQ senator Lindsey Graham may have said it best when he went on NBC News yesterday evening to say the election was “definitely not a Republican wave, that’s for darn sure.”

Lindsey Graham sounds the sad trombone on NBC: "Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure. I was in charge of Guam, so I want to take credit for that." pic.twitter.com/qlDpRPtHxV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Donald Trump sat down with NewsNation to say that if Republicans had a good night, the credit should go to him, but if they had a bad one, he shouldn’t be held responsible.

“I think if they win, I should get all of the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all,” the ex-president said, adding: “But it will probably be just the opposite.”

A real quote from Donald Trump about tonight’s results: "Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all." pic.twitter.com/u0O8yWfCoE — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) November 8, 2022

Trump held an Election Night watch party at Mar-a-Lago. According to people at the event, the ex-president appeared “uneasy” as he watched the results then said it was an “interesting evening” before sending his guests home and, we assume, proceeding to fling ketchup against the walls.

Per The Guardian:

Trump, expected to announce his third campaign for the White House next week, had anticipated strengthening his position as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination by delivering wins for candidates he endorsed, but the results in the most competitive contests were decidedly mixed. …The close races for Trump-endorsed candidates appeared to confound the former president, whose only formal remarks came early in the evening, when he delivered a clipped speech standing in front of a row of American flags at the head of the ornate white-and-gold ballroom.

Here’s how folx are reacting today to Kellyanne’s comments from earlier in the week..

Kellyanne Conway “I don’t know why my polls were skewed, they were conducted with integrity at Mar-a-Lago.” — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) November 9, 2022

Without Donald Trump these results would not have been possible. He and his devoted cult following deserve all the credit. pic.twitter.com/SRFY4m4CxM — LeftCoastLean (parody account) (@g90opklnm) November 9, 2022

Are the alternative facts here in the room with us right now, Kellyanne? — Smirnoff and Sprite (@smirnoff_sprite) November 9, 2022

This one aged like milk. 😂 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) November 9, 2022

Please, let’s hear about all those “good” things he has to say? Oh, right, he just said “interesting evening” during his party tonight at the Mar-A-Waffle House. — Sir Ghфstie of Vert 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@sir_vert) November 9, 2022

Alternative Polls! — JGoodman (@jgoodmansunset) November 9, 2022

I agree, he deserves all the credit. — Chevron 🇺🇦🌈🌊#Resist #BLM (@lachevron) November 9, 2022

Related: The 5 funniest political ‘Drag Race’ moments to hit pause on your post election doomscroll