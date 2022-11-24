Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won’t be returning for Frasier reboot

The Frasier reboot finally appears to be going ahead. However, fans are wondering if any original cast members, besides Kelsey Grammer, will feature.

The original show, a spinoff from Cheers, ran from 1993-2004. In a new interview with People, Grammar, 67, says rehearsal for the reboot will begin in February. He revealed the show will find the psychiatrist at a new stage in his life, living in a new city.

Related: I’m gay and disabled and no one in Seattle will have sex with me

Grammer confirmed that gay actor David Hyde Pierce, who played his brother, Niles, is not returning. And it doesn’t sound like anyone else will be, either.

Besides Pierce, one of the other main characters was Frasier’s father, played by John Mahoney. He died in 2018.

“We’ve been working on it honestly for about six or seven years,” Grammar said of the Paramount+ reboot. “It’s been on the slow burner. We were like, this is not a bad idea. Maybe this is a good idea!”

Then Hyde Pierce bowed out of the project.

“David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” says Grammer. This prompted producers to rethink the direction of the show and to relocate Frasier somewhere new.

“In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Fraser third act,” he explains. “It’s an entirely new life for him.”

“He’s our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that,” Grammer said.

“I’m really very excited about it, and we’ll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We’ll be dealing with that for sure.”

The best of Niles

We’ll reserve judgement on the new show until we see it. That said, we can’t help feeling Niles will be missed.

Related: Leslie Jordan and Megan Mullally reunite for a Will & Grace moment