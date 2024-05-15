Kennedy McDowell is the only out gay player in Division 1 college football. But there was no media circus, no fervor and not even a grand announcement.

That’s because when McDowell arrived on Colorado State’s campus last year, he was already out. His coaches and teammates all knew, as well as anybody who looked at his social media. When McDowell posed for a magazine photo as a high school student, he was draped in a rainbow flag.

Despite growing up in conservative Texas, McDowell never felt the need to hide. That is, until he started visiting colleges. As a consensus three-star recruit with explosive pass-rushing skills, he fielded offers from traditional powerhouses such as Notre Dame and the University of Colorado, which is coached by NFL legend Deion Sanders.

But on those tours, he eschewed his bright and flashy outfits, and wore dark colors. He was trying to “fit the part,” until he realized there was no part to fit.

At CSU, he immediately felt at home. His peers embraced him from the start.

When reflecting on his freshman season, McDowell’s favorite memories involve bonding with his new football family.

“I would definitely have to say working out with everybody, and getting a feel for my new football family,” he told Queerty. “Growing up, in middle school, I had my football team. That was my football fam. I had my high school team. Now to have a college football fam is very comforting. I love it!”

The warm response McDowell enjoyed from his teammates doesn’t mean his freshman campaign was easy. He suffered a nasty head injury about halfway through the season, which sidelined him for the rest of the year. But that’s when McDowell maybe grew the most.

He started thinking about other young queer athletes, including those who don’t feel like they can live their truths. McDowell may not have been on the field, but he was still playing D1 football.

He learned his presence matters.

“I want to inspire people. There’s a lot of queer athletes out there and some of them are in the closet and that’s totally OK,” he said. “I just want to say love everyone and make sure that you love yourself, because if you can’t love yourself, then how are you gonna love someone else?”

It’s not surprising that McDowell, a Drag Race fanatic, quotes RuPaul with ease. He’s a new kind of gay athlete, one who’s just as comfortable sashaying down the runway as he is fighting through offensive linemen.

He credits his older brother, who’s also gay, with showing him the way forward.

“I don’t know if I would be who I am as a gay man today if it wasn’t for Devin,” he said. “He came out before me, and took most of the heat from my dad, so I could also come out an early age. I love him so much.”

It’s apparent that McDowell is confident and self-assured. But still, that didn’t stop him from experiencing some homophobic sentiments when looking at schools.

On a couple of his visits, he got the idea that certain programs didn’t want a gay player. For him, that was a nonstarter.

“Some colleges really didn’t want a gay football player. And I understand that. It’s a tough sport,” McDowell told The Athletic. “Everybody has to be quote-unquote tough. But I was like, I want to be who I am, and I want to inspire other people to be who they are, too.”

Mission accomplished. Fort Collins, Colo., may not be a queer metropolis. But for McDowell, it’s home… at least for the next three years.

“I do want to take time out of my day to just appreciate Colorado State,” he posted last June. “This month means a whole lot to me as a person. Words can’t explain how fortunate I am to be surrounded by such great teammates. Happy pride to all!! Always stay true to who you are!!!”

We couldn’t agree more! It’s inspiring to see young gay athletes like McDowell lead the way.

