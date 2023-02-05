Kerri Colby on her new talk show, favorite ‘Drag Race’ keepsake, and her ‘Housewives’ tagline

Image Credit: WOW Presents Plus

Last year, Kerri Colby left a major impression on the Drag Race franchise. She ultimately sashayed away in ninth place on Season 14, but not before she could win our hearts and become an icon for the trans community.

Lovingly dubbed “Tranos,” Kerri established herself as a mentor figure when a historic number of her sisters came out as trans over the course of Season 14’s run. In fact, she was such a source of wisdom and support that fans called out, “Give her a talk show! Or a podcast! Or an advice column—anything!”

Well, those prayers have been answers now that WOW Presents Plus has unveiled Kerri Kares, Miss Colby’s very own series in which she shares candid advice—on everything from relationships to transitioning—and interviews special celebrity guests.

With all eight episodes of Kerri Kares now streaming and her drag mother Sasha Colby slaying Season 15, we thought it was the perfect time to catch up with Kerri and have her as the latest guest in our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It.

In our delightful convo, Kerri touches on everything from the TV hosts who inspire her most to dating after Drag Race to her killer Real Housewives tag line. Read on for the full dish…

Is there a piece of media/pop-culture—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, etc…—that you consider a big part of your own coming-out journey? Why does it stand out to you?

The Winx Club definitely set the tone for what inspired me from an early childhood. The silhouettes, the fashion, the expressions—it all just spoke to me on a personal level and represented how I wanted to live if ever given the chance.

More recently, La Veneno literally shook my world. Her story was eerily similar to mine growing up and very healing for me to experience in my own coming out experience at the top of the pandemic.

As anyone who saw you on Drag Race season 14 will know, hosting a show of your own feels like destiny. In the grand tradition of TV hosts—talk shows, news, awards, game shows, etc…—who is a host you most look up to and why?

Definitely Ziwe and Oprah and even Mama Ru. I think they are all fabulous inspirations to me because of their charisma and ability to give life to other rather unbiased viewpoints and ways of life.

Kerri Kares proves that you’re one of the best advice givers in the game. But what would you say is the best life or career advice you’ve ever received? How has it impacted your life?

To be authentic and unwavering in oneself. This advice has been passed on from so many icons and core memories throughout my life. I think ultimately, as a bigger picture, this is the overwhelmingly best advice I’ve received. Now the trick is to apply it.

Now that you’ve left your mark on Drag Race, what’s another reality/competition/game show you think you could excel on and why?

I’m a competitive person but with myself not so much with others, I could however see myself doing well on a show like The Bachelorette and shake things up or even Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking of reality TV, you recently posted a series of tweets about which Real Housewives cast member you would be, but what we want to know is: What would your Housewives tag line be?

Hahaha oh goodness! “Many people may want to be where I am but they wouldn’t last a day in my designer shoes.”

As one of our thirstiest queens on Twitter (never change!) we’re curious: Has the attention from Drag Race and all of your work this past year changed your dating life at all? Would you say it’s gotten easier or harder to meet people?

I personally tend to only entertain dating people who frankly don’t have any idea who I am. I prefer it that way. It’s less messy. But if qualities I desire are all present, then I’m all ears.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

There are so many and all for different reasons but to name a few; Ts Madison, Kylie Sonique Love, Angelica Ross, Kim Petras, MJ Rodriguez, Vincent, Doe-chii, and I’ve really enjoyed an artist named Noso.

Have you held onto any keepsakes from your time on Drag Race—a specific garment you wore, something from the Werk Room, etc…— why is it sentimental to you? If not, is there something you wish you would’ve held onto?

I’m not a very sentimental person. I believe in doing the best work you can in the moment and moving onto the future. But with that being said I have my Season 14 promo outfit in safe keeping. It’s truly a Magenta Masterpiece. Every now and then I take a peek at her to continue to push me.

