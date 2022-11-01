Kevin Sorbo is having another terrible day on Twitter after learning he may lose his blue check mark

Hollywood has-been/Donald Trump loyalist Kevin Sorbo’s bad day week month year on Twitter continues after it was announced the social media platform might soon begin charging verified users who want to keep their coveted blue check marks.

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, Sorbo has been trolling people upset about the apartheid-era emerald mine heir now owning the largest social media platform in the world. Here’s just some of what he’s been saying over the past week or so:

Oh so you’re leaving twitter if Elon Musk buys it? Just like you left America after Trump won? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 23, 2022

So, are the people who threatened to leave twitter going to follow through on their promise…? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 27, 2022

Don’t like the new free speech twitter? Go make your own. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 29, 2022

It seemed like 64-year-old Sorbo was getting the last laugh on all the people who’ve dunked on him for his extreme right-wing rhetoric and anti-LGBTQ tweets over the years.

Then news broke that Musk is planning to implement a new Twitter Blue subscription that will require verified users to fork over $19.99 a month or lose their blue check marks in 90 days.

And suddenly things weren’t so funny for out-of-work actor anymore.

Per CNN:

Twitter is considering offering verified accounts to users who are willing to pay $19.99 a month for a subscription service, and it may take away the coveted blue check marks of existing users if they don’t start paying for the product within 90 days, according to internal Twitter documents viewed by CNN. It’s possible the plan and pricing could change, as Twitter’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk works to put his stamp on one of the world’s most important social media platforms. It’s also unclear if some verified users may be exempt from paying the fee; many international organizations and charities, for example are verified on Twitter.

And just like that, the dunking began all over again…

Kevin Sorbo was pretty pumped about Elon taking over, but now he’s going to have to start a Gofundme to raise $5/month and keep his blue check — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) October 31, 2022

Now that Elon is going to charge for verification how will out of work losers like @ksorbs and @ScottBaio convince themselves that they are still relevant? ?? — Jason Dogwood ™???????????? (@jasondogwood) November 1, 2022

The only person that would pay $240 a year for Twitter verification is Kevin Sorbo — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 31, 2022

Kevin Sorbo will use his royalty check to to pay for the verified blue check mark. It might be enough to cover for a year. — George CantStandYa blocked by Rudy??????? (@CantStandya2018) November 1, 2022

Kevin Sorbo might not be the stupidest person on Twitter, but he better hope that person doesn't get banned. — Bryan ??for?? (@swimmerbr78) October 31, 2022

Kiss your blue check goodbye, Hercules. — Blue Checkless (@KidPresentable3) October 31, 2022

Kevin Sorbo is trending for all the right hilarious reasons. pic.twitter.com/QTlkPlz10A — M-A.Stay’Legit ?™????? (@BagdMilkSoWhat) October 31, 2022

Without a Twitter Blue Check, Kevin Sorbo will just be another creepy old man at CPAC, trying to hire an escort with signed Scott Baio, Happy Days lunch boxes, instead of cash. — ?Papi Bébé Le Strange? (@Papi_B_Dubs) October 31, 2022

If twitter charges $5 per month for a blue check mark, Kevin Sorbo, Scott Baio and Ricky Schroeder are going to have to pool their resources together and share one account. — Secret Agent Number Six (@DesignationSix) October 31, 2022

Kevin Sorbo will be the last one left on Twitter and he may not notice. — Eric A (@culdesacfan) October 31, 2022

Sorbo, whose most recent VOD film credits include Bernie the Dolphin and Miracle in East Texas, recently partnered with Patriot Mobile, “America’s only Christian conservative wireless service provider”, as its new celebrity spokesperson.

The company donates a portion of all proceeds to several different anti-LGBTQ hate groups, including the Family Research Council, CPAC, and Turning Point USA, thereby allowing its users the unique opportunity to plot their next insurrection and rollback LGBTQ rights at the same time.

Despite his new gig, we’re still not sure Sobro will be earning enough to afford that coveted blue check mark come January.

