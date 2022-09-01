Kevin Sorbo pulls ahead Scott Baio and Kirstie Alley in the race to be the dumbest has-been on Twitter

Hollywood has-been/Donald Trump loyalist Kevin Sorbo managed to briefly trend on Twitter this morning after posting another dumb tweet, this time attacking the entire state of California for some unknown reason.

Related: Former actor Scott Baio’s attempt to own libs with photo of rearranged mugs in craft store backfires

“California is a joke,” the 63-year-old Bernie the Dolphin star griped without providing any additional context that might help illuminate why he feels this way. We could try to speculate but, honestly, what’s the point?

California is a joke. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 31, 2022

Sorbo, who has over 1 million Twitter followers, is no stranger to saying incredibly stupid things online. In the past, he’s used his social media platform to rail against vaccine mandates, bitch about the IRS, spout pro-Russia sentiments, and argue that Democrats are sub-par presidents and that’s why none appear on Mount Rushmore.

Related: Former actress Kirstie Alley rages about “a**hats” and anal sex during chaotic Twitter rampage

In January 2021, his former co-star, lesbian icon and Xena actress Lucy Lawless, ripped into him after he praised January 6 insurrectionists for being “patriots.”

“No, Peanut. They are not Patriots,” she tweeted. “They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”

No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 7, 2021

Here’s how folx are responding to his latest tweet calling California a “joke”…

As is your acting career — Robert Reed (@RCReed40) August 31, 2022

Just because nobody in Hollywood takes you seriously doesn’t mean you have to blame the whole state. — Cal Meacham (@MeachamDr) August 31, 2022

Your old show was a joke pic.twitter.com/buya3V0yNP — …. …. (@KnightAndJay25) September 1, 2022

Riiight. California has the 5th largest economy IN THE WORLD, but a direct-to-video B-film actor “thinks” otherwise. — David Gray (@DavidGr67648486) August 31, 2022

Sitting at a bar here now and love it – just because you aged out and had zero talent doesn’t mean you have to be bitter…..also, update your profile pic. pic.twitter.com/v03hymEnAB — Wildshires71 (@Wildshires71) August 31, 2022

You know you’re basically a less talented Scott Baio, right? — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) August 31, 2022

Yeah man, it’s just hell out here! pic.twitter.com/V66B48BrhA — Ministry of Truth 2nd Lieutenant (@pantheomatic) August 31, 2022

The state feels the exact same way about you — n_a_ny_minute️‍☮️ (@nanyminute) August 31, 2022