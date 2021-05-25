Kevin Spacey is attempting a comeback. His accuser is furious.

Hot on the heels of the announcement that embattled actor Kevin Spacey has landed his first acting job since enduring charges of sexual misconduct, Mark Ebenhoch, one of the men who accused Spacey of harassment, has gone public with his ire.

Spacey, 61, will take on the role of a police inspector in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio (translation: The Man Who Drew God) for director Franco Nero. Spacey will appear in the film opposite Nero’s wife, Oscar-winning actress Vanessa Redgrave. In an even stranger twist, the plot of the film will reportedly follow Spacey’s character investigating a man wrongly accused of molesting children.

The film will mark Spacey’s first movie since 2018 following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. In light of the casting announcement, Mark Ebenhoch shared his outrage with TMZ.

“What the hell,” Ebenhoch remarked. He went on to call the casting “absurd,” particularly in light of the film’s subject matter. Ebenhoch further added that he hopes producers will rethink Spacey’s casting, and that he is still waiting for an apology from the actor.

Mark Ebenhoch claims Kevin Spacey harassed him on the set of the movie Outbreak, soliciting him for sex. In total, fifteen men have accused Spacey of misconduct ranging from groping to attempted rape. Several accusers were also underage at the time of their alleged interactions with the actor. Among them: Anthony Rapp of Rent and Star Trek: Discovery, who has launched a lawsuit against Spacey, actor/director Tony Montana, Harry Dreyfuss, son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, and actor Roberto Cavazos.