Kevin Spacey breaks his silence on new sexual assault charges

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”— Actor Kevin Spacey in a statement to Good Morning America, announcing his plans to travel to the U.K. to face four new charges of sexual assault. The announcement comes a day after an official told the Guardian that the U.K. would seek his extradition unless he decided to appear voluntarily.