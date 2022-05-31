in quotes

Kevin Spacey breaks his silence on new sexual assault charges

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”— Actor Kevin Spacey in a statement to Good Morning America, announcing his plans to travel to the U.K. to face four new charges of sexual assault. The announcement comes a day after an official told the Guardian that the U.K. would seek his extradition unless he decided to appear voluntarily.