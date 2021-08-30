Kevin Spacey pictured on set of new movie project being shot in the US

Actor Kevin Spacey, 62, has been photographed on the set of a new movie project in the US.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Spacey was working on a movie in Italy for director Franco Nero, entitled The Man Who Drew God.

TMZ has now posted photographs of Spacey in the US, shooting a movie called Peter Five Eight last week in Dunsmuir, California. The movie’s director is Michael Zaiko Hall.

According to IMDB.com, Hall has numerous visual effects credits to his name, including Cars 3 and Incredibles 2. He directed a low-budget horror film, Carrion, in 2020. Nothing is known about the plot of Peter Five Eight or Spacey’s exact role in the project.

Spacey largely disappeared from view after 2017, after several men came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

His downfall began when Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed of his experiences with Spacey when he was a teenager. He says that when he was 14 and acting in a play, he’d attended a party thrown by the then 26-year-old Spacey. He says Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him.

Spacey responded on Twitter, saying he did not remember the encounter, was “beyond horrified to hear his story” and offered Rapp the “sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” In the same statement, Spacey revealed publicly for the first time that he is gay.

Twenty other men subsequently came forward to make similar accusations against the Oscar-winning star. He was quickly dropped from Netflix‘s House of Cards and his part in a Ridley Scott movie, All The Money In The World, was reshot with Christopher Plummer.

Spacey has denied all the subsequent allegations of sexual misconduct.

In 2018, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office announced it was investigating claims against Spacey. However, charges were not pursued as one incident, dating back to 1992, had passed the statute of limitations. Another claim, from a masseuse who claimed Spacey forced him to touch his genitals, was dropped when the individual concerned died.

Spacey faced further legal action in Massachusetts after a man claimed the actor had plied him with drink and then groped his genitals. However, prosecutors dropped the case when the complainant invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while testifying about a missing cellphone.

Spacey is still involved in a legal dispute with Media Rights Capital (MRC), makers of House of Cards, which is suing him claiming he groped a production assistant on the set of the show. Spacey says the allegations against him have been “exaggerated” and has filed a counterclaim against the independent production company.