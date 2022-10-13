Kevin Spacey’s defense team lodges sickening attack on Anthony Rapp in sexual misconduct trial

Kevin Spacey’s lawyer spent much of Tuesday and Wednesday attempting to demolish testimony from actor Anthony Rapp.

Rapp is suing Spacey for assault, battery and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. It dates back to an alleged incident at a party Spacey hosted at his New York apartment in 1986. Rapp, then 14, says Spacey, 26, tried to initiate a sexual encounter with him.

Yesterday, Peter Saghir, Rapp’s lawyer, asked the Star Trek: Discovery actor if he decided to tell his story to Buzzfeed in 2017 to raise his public profile (as suggested by Spacey’s lawyer).

“I came forward because I knew I was not the only one Kevin Spacey had made advances to,” Rapp replied.

This prompted “uproar” in the courtroom, reports Deadline. Jennifer Keller, Spacey’s lawyer, immediately objected to Rapp’s statement.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan sustained the objection and told the jury to disregard it.

A bench conference then took place between the judge and lawyers for several minutes. However, at the end of it, Kaplan said his ruling stood.

Spacey’s lawyers attack’s Rapp’s credibility

The case presented by Spacey’s lawyer is that Rapp misremembered the incident. She also suggested during her opening statement that Rapp was frustrated and “bitter” at not landing better roles after coming out as gay. She suggested Rapp was envious of Spacey for carving himself a bigger Hollywood career while staying in the closet.

Rapp was in New York in 1986 to act in the play, Precious Sons, alongside Ed Harris. In that production, Harris’ character, drunk, comes home one night and mistakes his son (played by Rapp) for his wife. He lies on top of him on a couch in a darkened room and pleads for sex.

“The rhythms of the play had kind of seeped into your subconscious,” suggested Keller to Rapp. “He was climbing on top of you, twice a night, for weeks on end,” she added, before asking if Rapp had become “accustomed” to doing the scene.

“To some degree,” he replied.

Keller also quizzed Rapp on why he hadn’t talked about the incident with his therapist.

“You did not tell him about what you consider to be one of the most traumatic events of your life?” asked Keller.

“It didn’t come up in my thinking in any aspect of what I was talking about,” Rapp replied.

Returning to the subject of his profile, Keller said, “You were on the new Star Trek streaming show, but it wasn’t clear it would be renewed in 2017 for a second season,” she said. “You wanted to promote the show, raise your visibility.”

She questioned why he went to Buzzfeed with his story, and not an outlet like the New York Times, which had broken other #MeToo stories.

Rapp defended Buzzfeed, saying it also carried serious news stories, and that he had trust in the journalist, Adam Vary.

“It is something that happened to me that was not OK”

Following yesterday’s bench conference, and Rapp’s comments suggesting Spacey had harassed others, Rapp’s lawyer asked him one final question: Had he made up any of his story.

“I have not,” Rapp replied. “It is something that happened to me that was not OK.”

Rapp has now finished giving testimony. He was on the stand for around five hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. Kevin Spacey sat in the courtroom watching Rapp while he testified. He took occasional notes.

Spacey will take the stand next week in his own defense.

Rapp is suing Spacey for $40 million. Besides this court case, other men have come forward to make allegations against Spacey and he faces a separate criminal trial in the UK.

In August, Spacey was also ordered by a judge in Los Angeles to pay the producers of the Netflix show, House of Cards, $31million to cover losses they incurred after firing him in 2017 after allegations emerged of him sexually harassing crew members.