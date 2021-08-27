Kid Rock forced to cancel shows after band gets COVID, rails against “sh*t for brains” critics

Homophobic country star Kid Rock announced this week that he is canceling several shows after almost his entire band caught COVID.

Rock was scheduled to play two concerts in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend, but more than half his band tested positive for coronavirus, so the shows can’t go on. He made the announcement in a series of angry tweets yesterday.

“I am pissed,” the 50-year-old wrote. “Over half the band has f*cking COVID (not me), and before u [sic] sh*t for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.”

We can’t help but wonder what Rock’s fans will be more upset about: the fact that the shows have been canceled, or the fact that he’s been vaccinated.

Rock, who loves Donald Trump and hates Oprah Winfrey, went on to say “sh*t is way out of my hands” and that he is “beyond upset”. Then he offered his unsolicited opinions on the situation in Afghanistan, calling Joe Biden a “woke p*ssy” and expressing hope that the military will “bomb the sh*t out of those f*cks.”

In June, the singer received backlash after shouting homophobic slurs at fans who were filming him with their phones during a performance in Tennessee.

“F*ck your iPhone!” he shouted at the audience. “You f*cking f*ggots with your iPhones out!”

Afterwards, Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, took to Twitter to repeat the antigay slur while voicing his “love” for his many gay friends.

“If Kid Rock using the word f*ggot offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day,” he tweeted.

If Kid Rock using the word faggot offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie — Kid Rock (@KidRock) June 9, 2021

