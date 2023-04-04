fragile man

Kid Rock posts unhinged, gun-toting video over Bud Light’s support for trans rights

By
Kid Rock
Kid Rock (Photo: Twitter)

Kid Rock is among the right-wing figures currently having a meltdown over Bud Light apparently showing its support for TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney recently completed her “365 days of girlhood”, which marked the beginning of her transition journey. To celebrate her reaching day 365, Bud Light apparently sent Mulvaney a case of beer. The cans featured Mulvaney on the packaging.

Mulvaney posted a couple of videos online of her with the cans and sipping Bud Light. She also promoted Bud Light’s March Madness promotion.

Cue a MAGA meltdown and calls for a boycott.

However, by far the most unhinged video was posted by Rock.

He shared a video to his social media in which he grabs his gun and starts shooting at cases of Bud Light.

“F*ck Bud Light and f*ck Anheuser-Busch,” he says at the end. Anheuser-Busch is Budweiser’s parent company.

Some of Kid Rock’s diminishing fan base praised him for the video. However, many others just blasted it as sad.

Others pointed out that if people want to boycott Anheuser-Busch, they may find their liquor choices quite restricted.

The company is the biggest brewer in the US and also owns the likes of Michelob and Busch. And most of the other big beer brands have also stated support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Related

Kid Rock brags to Tucker Carlson about using the word “f*ggot” and how he’s “uncancellable”

Ugh.

Inside Dylan Mulvaney’s star-studded ‘Day 365 of Girlhood’ show that crashed the internet

Dylan is officially our favorite one-year-old celebrity.