Kid Rock posts unhinged, gun-toting video over Bud Light’s support for trans rights

Kid Rock is among the right-wing figures currently having a meltdown over Bud Light apparently showing its support for TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.
Mulvaney recently completed her “365 days of girlhood”, which marked the beginning of her transition journey. To celebrate her reaching day 365, Bud Light apparently sent Mulvaney a case of beer. The cans featured Mulvaney on the packaging.
Mulvaney posted a couple of videos online of her with the cans and sipping Bud Light. She also promoted Bud Light’s March Madness promotion.
Cue a MAGA meltdown and calls for a boycott.
However, by far the most unhinged video was posted by Rock.
He shared a video to his social media in which he grabs his gun and starts shooting at cases of Bud Light.
“F*ck Bud Light and f*ck Anheuser-Busch,” he says at the end. Anheuser-Busch is Budweiser’s parent company.
Some of Kid Rock’s diminishing fan base praised him for the video. However, many others just blasted it as sad.
OMG. He looks horrible. His eyes reveal so much incredible heartbreak and loss.— Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) April 4, 2023
But he bought the beer… these folks don’t know what boycott means, do they?🥴 pic.twitter.com/ATDnzFOmcI— Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) April 4, 2023
He already bought the Bud Light he shot up… this is the same as burning Nikes after buying them.— twinsthings (@twinsthings) April 4, 2023
Bud Light thanks you for your patronage, Kid…
Others pointed out that if people want to boycott Anheuser-Busch, they may find their liquor choices quite restricted.
The company is the biggest brewer in the US and also owns the likes of Michelob and Busch. And most of the other big beer brands have also stated support for LGBTQ+ rights.
One Comment
Openminded
Obviously, Kid is still residing in good ole Nashville, TENNESSEE. (Also, my home state) I am shocked that Budweiser would risk their brand loyalty on the LGBTQ message, but certainly appreciate it. I like the idea that uptight homophobes might drink less beer due to this promotion. Lord knows, my fellow Tennesseans could use some moderation in their consumption of the (un)official state beverage. See, the gays do provide something good for the general population.