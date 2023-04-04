Kid Rock posts unhinged, gun-toting video over Bud Light’s support for trans rights

Kid Rock (Photo: Twitter)

Kid Rock is among the right-wing figures currently having a meltdown over Bud Light apparently showing its support for TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney recently completed her “365 days of girlhood”, which marked the beginning of her transition journey. To celebrate her reaching day 365, Bud Light apparently sent Mulvaney a case of beer. The cans featured Mulvaney on the packaging.

Mulvaney posted a couple of videos online of her with the cans and sipping Bud Light. She also promoted Bud Light’s March Madness promotion.

Cue a MAGA meltdown and calls for a boycott.

Message to conservative families from @budlight seems to be: We will encourage and even celebrate the erasure of men and women along with all the values you care about. They’ve gone totally woke. Will you ever spend your money with them now? pic.twitter.com/ebtfHUoji3 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 2, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney is the new (botched) face of Bud Light ? @budlight either doesn’t know their customers or they do and just don’t give a shit. I’m guessing the latter. What a disgrace.



pic.twitter.com/jMZRGAWTdG — Jaimee Michell Founder of Gays Against Groomers (@thegaywhostrayd) April 2, 2023

Hey @budlight, how about you send a beer to the woman who birthed 5 kids, homeschools, runs a business, doesn’t sleep much or have time to put on makeup & heels as often as she’d like?



That’s a REAL woman. Not the man with eyeshadow & plastic surgery who pretends he’s a woman. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 2, 2023

However, by far the most unhinged video was posted by Rock.

He shared a video to his social media in which he grabs his gun and starts shooting at cases of Bud Light.

“F*ck Bud Light and f*ck Anheuser-Busch,” he says at the end. Anheuser-Busch is Budweiser’s parent company.

Some of Kid Rock’s diminishing fan base praised him for the video. However, many others just blasted it as sad.

OMG. He looks horrible. His eyes reveal so much incredible heartbreak and loss. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) April 4, 2023

But he bought the beer… these folks don’t know what boycott means, do they?🥴 pic.twitter.com/ATDnzFOmcI — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) April 4, 2023

He already bought the Bud Light he shot up… this is the same as burning Nikes after buying them.



Bud Light thanks you for your patronage, Kid… — twinsthings (@twinsthings) April 4, 2023

Others pointed out that if people want to boycott Anheuser-Busch, they may find their liquor choices quite restricted.

The company is the biggest brewer in the US and also owns the likes of Michelob and Busch. And most of the other big beer brands have also stated support for LGBTQ+ rights.