Gay GOP group Log Cabin Republicans have sent an email out to supporters inviting them to attend a fundraising event in the run-up to the November election.

The gathering will take place on Sunday, September 29, in Nashville, Tennessee. The precise location will only be shared with ticket holders.

And the headline performer for the event to pull in those gay dollars?

“World-famous music legend Kid Rock,” according to the email, “and other amazing musical guests.”

The organization says the MC for the evening will be “our friend and ally Kimberly Guilfoyle.”

Tickets start at $1,000 but rise quickly to $10,000 if you wish to attend the VIP reception and enjoy an acoustic performance and photo opportunity.

If you wish to be credited as a co-host, it will set you back a cool $50,000.

Anti-Bud Light

Kid Rock made headlines last year when he was among those to call for a boycott of Bud Light. The beer brand sent some customized beer cans to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, prompting MAGA outrage. Kid Rock posted a bizarre video in which he shot up cases of the beer. He followed it up with a statement saying, “”F*ck Bud Light, and f*ck Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”

Confusingly, the singer later told Sean Hannity that he never actually called for a boycott of the brand. His own bar in Nashville also continued to sell Bud Light.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the partner of Donald Trump Jr. is a consistent supporter of former President Donald Trump. As such, she has railed against anything “woke”.

This includes gender-affirming care for minors and trans participation in women’s sports. Just over the weekend, she retweeted a post from Outspoken (an offshoot of the Log Cabin Republicans), claiming that the “Harris-Biden are doubling down on their efforts to destroy women’s sports.”

Some right-wing followers of Log Cabin Republicans and Guilfoyle expressed excitement over the fundraiser. Others were less keen.

“You can clap for that”

Many others wondered if Guilfoyle’s appearance would whip up similar enthusiasm to one she made on Saturday night. Guilfoyle was a guest at the Republican Party of Florida’s annual dinner. She gave a speech but was met with tepid applause. At one stage, delivering what she thought was one of her better lines, she resorted to encouraging people to clap for her.

Watch below.

