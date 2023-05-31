Kim Cattrall just blew up the season 2 finale of ‘AJLT’ and Gay Twitter™ is here for it

And just like that … Samantha Jones is back.

After refusing to appear in a third Sex and the City film and not being asked to join the HBO Max spinoff And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall has finally listened to the pleas of her gay fans and will return for the show’s upcoming second season.

SPOILER ALERT! According to Variety, Cattrall will make a cameo appearance in the season 2 finale episode in which she has a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker.

While Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw may be reuniting, Cattrall and Parker will absolutely not be. Sources tell the outlet Cattrall filmed her scenes in March without “seeing or speaking” with Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis or showrunner Michael Patrick King. Those NYC streets are cold AF, y’all!

Cattrall’s return did have her rekindling her working relationship with famed Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field. Although Field does not work on And Just Like That, she agreed to dress Cattrall for her big arrival back into the Sex and the City universe. The behind-the-scenes drama on this set is a true reality show!

During the first season of AJLT, Samantha was said to have moved to London after having a falling out with Carrie. Despite hiring several new non-white characters to try and fill Cattrall’s stilettos, Samantha continued being a presence via text messages with Carrie.

Off set, the two actresses’ real-life drama has been legendary.

In the past, Cattrall has spoken about not wanting to reprise the role of Samantha Jones and revealed having a “toxic relationship” with Parker.

“This is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex and the City,’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker,” she told Piers Morgan in 2017. “I think she could’ve been nicer. I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”

The last straw for Cattrall was when Parker allegedly reached out to her following the death of Cattrall’s brother.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend,” Cattrall wrote on Instagram in 2018. “So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Cattrall put SJP on blast:

So it was no surprise when Cattrall was not part of the SATC spinoff series.

While Parker and King both previously said they couldn’t ever see Cattrall ever appearing on the show, the chairman and CEO of HBO, Casey Bloys, saw things differently and approached her about making a return for season 2. Whatever he said – or paid – worked to get Cattrall back in her Samantha Jones drag. Hallelujah!

Unfortunately, Cattrall’s highly-anticipated return looks to be one and done as her “appearance as Samantha will not be a continuation of the character for now,” noted Variety.

Regardless, Gay Twitter exploded with queer joy as the news of Cattrall’s return came on the eve of the start of Pride Month:

Good evening to Kim Cattrall and Kim Cattrall only! — Lemon Water & Wasabi (@yosoymichael) May 31, 2023

Kim Cattrall kicking off pride month by throwing the first dildo at stonewall! We won pic.twitter.com/ow3v6udBo9 — ? (@heyjaeee) May 31, 2023

Kim Cattrall arriving to the set of And Just Like That: pic.twitter.com/scXgz2Iv6f — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) May 31, 2023

Liza Minnelli has outlived the feud. Kim Cattrall will appear in an upcoming episode of And Just Like That. Cattrall had a famous falling out with Sarah Jessica Parker, the show's star, years ago. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) May 31, 2023

We need an entire season of FEUD just about the negotiations it took to get Kim Cattrall to appear on the 2nd season of AJLT — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 31, 2023

Patricia Field coming back to the SATC universe *just* to dress Kim Cattrall is so iconic. Not everyone has that kind of power… — Lemon Water & Wasabi (@yosoymichael) May 31, 2023

Kim Cattrall showing up to film her one scene#AndJustLikeThatpic.twitter.com/rLXxyMdVlt — T (@trinawatters) May 31, 2023

HBO Max pulling up to Kim Cattrall’s house: pic.twitter.com/ZIKuVUAKeB — kyle (@Munzenrieder) May 31, 2023

Kim Cattrall Returning As Samantha Jones: pic.twitter.com/FRnofWaHBD — Sévérine Cox (@Le_Severine_Cox) May 31, 2023

Kim Cattrall Louise from

St Louis

?

got the bag pic.twitter.com/e5MwE2Tkh8 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) May 31, 2023

I haven’t gay gasped like this since Beyoncé dropped self-titled in 2013 https://t.co/PBwfHpNV3M — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) May 31, 2023

Kim Cattrall saw the gays fighting all day and said I’m here to save the mf day! I know that’s right! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) May 31, 2023

Straight people, allow me to translate



Kim Cattrall coming back to Sex and the City is like when Brock Lesnar came back to wrestling — BILLY DIXON (@TheBillyDixon) May 31, 2023

OMGGGGGGG !!! I don’t care if this is a spoiler.. I’m just happy she’s coming back… even if it’s just phone calls — @migs.b (@migsb_OF) May 31, 2023

While the second season of And Just Like That doesn’t premiere until June 22, the finale episode featuring our gal Kim isn’t expected to air until August. Sigh!

Fans can get their Cattrall fix a little sooner as her new Netflix series Glamorous premieres June 22.

In the meantime, catch a Samantha Jones-free trailer of the second season of And Just Like That below: