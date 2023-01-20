Kim Kardashian snapped up an iconic diamond necklace worn by Princess Diana and the internet is LIVID

Kim Kardashian’s need to procure items previously worn by late legendary icons rages on.

Last year, the reality star arrived at the Met Gala decked out in the infamous glittery dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. While rumors that Kardashian had damaged the gown turned out to be false, many people and organizations slammed the decision to allow her to wear such a historical garment.

Now, Kanye West’s ex-wife has turned her sights on Buckingham Palace by dropping nearly $200K to own an amethyst and diamond pendant necklace previously worn by Princess Diana. Another royal scandal!

The pendant – known as the Attallah Cross – cost Kardashian $197,453 and went for more than twice its pre-auction estimate, according to Sotheby’s, noted CNN.

Just In: The Attallah Cross, a unique piece of jewellery, said to have been favoured by Princess Diana, sold for $197,453 to @KimKardashian! @Sothebys #jewellery pic.twitter.com/Wofd5Vzafs — LuxuryFacts (@luxuryfacts) January 18, 2023

While Diana didn’t own the pendant, she was the only person ever to wear it. The 5.25 carat piece of jewelry was loaned to her on several occasions by its previous owner, the late businessman Naim Attallah, and was said to be one of Lady Di’s favorites.

“This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion — or indeed both,” Kristian Spofforth, head of jewelry at Sotheby’s London, said in a press release following the sale. “We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name.”

While the auction house may be happy for Kardashian to add the regal item to her San Fernando Valley coffers, the internet is not.

Whether you approve of her purchase or not, the online Kardashian backlash came swift and hysterical:

Kim K collecting iconic dead women’s belongings like she’s a grave robber we’re so tired… pic.twitter.com/qtACVmhQrQ — Alex 🔸🔆✴️ (@DualGrey) January 18, 2023

Someone please protect our artifacts from Kris Jenner’s manicured paws. — art tavana (@arttavana) January 18, 2023

Harry writing a whole chapter about Kim buying his moms necklace in the next book like pic.twitter.com/4rox5pJnSi — Dylan (@dylthorn1) January 18, 2023

She’s gonna start cosplaying Diana now pic.twitter.com/w65IpqLS84 — mizge (@mihailo____) January 18, 2023

She collectin’ famous blonde celebrity trinkets like horcruxes. — Myke Thompson (@itsmykethompson) January 18, 2023

Kim leave the dead alone please!!!! pic.twitter.com/LADEYhu5Fw — 💫 (@heyjaeee) January 18, 2023

I can accept the Marilyn Monroe dress but I draw the line at princess Diana pic.twitter.com/J05hMxUAgs — 🌟Catio🌟🍥 (@lalacatio) January 18, 2023

Marilyn’s dress, Diana’s necklace… Kim’s only a few months away from wearing the skin of Whitney Houston on the red carpet — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 18, 2023

The biggest question is who on earth decided to put princess Diana’s cross on the market?? pic.twitter.com/59bHCN88mg — rico ♐♐🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 (@rico12234) January 18, 2023

