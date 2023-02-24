Kimberly Guilfoyle announces new show, says it’s going to be a “nightmare”, and the story checks out

Kimberly Guilfoyle has a new gig, y’all.

Don Jr.’s fiancée just announced she’s launching her very own show, which will air exclusively on the right-wing online propaganda video platform Rumble.

“I am excited to launch The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show on Rumble,” the former Fox News personality turned MAGA maniac announced in a press release this week.

“In a world where most Big Tech and media platforms routinely censor views that challenge establishment orthodoxy, it’s a breath of fresh air to work with a company like Rumble that values free and uncensored speech. You can trust that nothing will be off limits and that I will always speak my mind without fear.”

The show will air twice a week beginning March 2 and promises to cover a wide array of topics, ranging from how to give a great lap dance politics and law to where to buy the best press on nails entertainment and pop culture.

Speaking to Breitbart News, Guilfoyle elaborated, “So many millions of Americans feel left behind by the establishment media from all sides and they are looking for voices out there who they feel will give them a straight read on what’s happening.”

“This show is going to be the establishment’s worst nightmare for that reason as we are going to bust through the noise and tell the real stories that matter to the silent majority.”

Yes, that certainly sounds like a nightmare.

Kim’s new show will arrive just a few weeks after Don Jr. launched his own show, Triggered, on the same platform. So far, his guests have included beloved GOP figures like teenage gunman Kyle Rittenhouse, anti-drag queen election denier Kari Lake, and far-right children’s book author Kash Patel.

Guilfoyle’s new broadcasting gig comes five years after she abruptly left Fox News, where she had been a co-host on The Five since 2011.

She was reportedly let go following year-long sexual harassment investigation that resulted in the network paying an out-of-court settlement to her former assistant. Terms of the settlement were never disclosed, but The New Yorker reported that it was at least $4 million.