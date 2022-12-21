move on, girl

Kimberly Guilfoyle clearly isn’t over ex Gavin Newsom and it’s honestly kinda pathetic

By

Kimberly Guilfoyle in a red dress standing next to Gavin Newsom in a navy suit.

Don Jr.’s twice-divorced fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle still thinks an awful lot about her ex-husband Gavin Newsom.

During a 25-minute speech at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” last weekend, the 53-year-old MAGA queen blasted California’s recent decision to phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the state by the year 2035 and then weighed in on the political future of her ex.

“In California, they have vowed to get rid of gas-powered cars with no explanation of how they are going to fund and power alternatives. A bunch of winners over there, folks,” Guilfoyle taunted, before adding, “He ain’t making it to the White House!”, referring to Newsom.

Newsom has been floated as possible replacement for President Biden should the latter choose not to seek reelection, although the 55-year-old governor has repeatedly said he has no intentions to run for president in 2024. (2028, however, is a different story.)

He and Guilfoyle were briefly married in 2001. They jointly filed for divorce a few years later, in 2005, citing “difficulties due to their careers on opposite coasts.” The marriage was officially dissolved in 2006.

Newsom, who was Mayor of San Francisco at the time, would go on to become Lieutenant Governor and later Governor of California. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle would go on to have a short-lived career as a Fox News girl before joining the MAGA cult and hooking up with Donald Trump Jr., to whom she got engaged on December 31, 2020, one week before the January 6 insurrection.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner back in October, Newsom was asked whether he was still in communication with his radicalized ex-wife, to which he responded, “Nope. Not lately.” When Wagner commented that Guilfoyle’s connection with the Trumps “must be weird” for him, Newsom responded, “Yeah, of course.”

“I mean, we had an interesting, not as combative relationship,” he added. “Even though we went at it on a lot of issues, we also found ways to get along.”

In a recent interview with Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine, 53-year-old Guilfoyle said she’s head over heels in love with Don Jr. and that they have a very “traditional” relationship.

“I love taking care of Don, the way I saw my mother lovingly take care of my father,” she said. “I go out of my way to make sure he has everything he needs–making coffee in the morning, cooking our favorite meals, doing our family’s laundry, and caring for our home.”

OK, first, that sounds more like a maid/mom than a fiancée/wife. And, second, we seriously doubt Guilfoyle does her own laundry and cleans her own house. But we digress.

“Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent,” she continued. “We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!”

Now, some tweets…

Related: Kimberly Guilfoyle slams Nancy Pelosi for having too much plastic surgery and… well… awkward!