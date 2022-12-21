Kimberly Guilfoyle clearly isn’t over ex Gavin Newsom and it’s honestly kinda pathetic

Don Jr.’s twice-divorced fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle still thinks an awful lot about her ex-husband Gavin Newsom.

During a 25-minute speech at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” last weekend, the 53-year-old MAGA queen blasted California’s recent decision to phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the state by the year 2035 and then weighed in on the political future of her ex.

“In California, they have vowed to get rid of gas-powered cars with no explanation of how they are going to fund and power alternatives. A bunch of winners over there, folks,” Guilfoyle taunted, before adding, “He ain’t making it to the White House!”, referring to Newsom.

Guilfoyle brings up her ex Gavin Newsom today: “In CA, they have vowed to get rid of gas powered cars. A bunch of winners over there. Ask me how I know. I got news for him, he ain’t making it to the White House!” pic.twitter.com/9yYSg5efej — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) December 18, 2022

Newsom has been floated as possible replacement for President Biden should the latter choose not to seek reelection, although the 55-year-old governor has repeatedly said he has no intentions to run for president in 2024. (2028, however, is a different story.)

He and Guilfoyle were briefly married in 2001. They jointly filed for divorce a few years later, in 2005, citing “difficulties due to their careers on opposite coasts.” The marriage was officially dissolved in 2006.

Newsom, who was Mayor of San Francisco at the time, would go on to become Lieutenant Governor and later Governor of California. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle would go on to have a short-lived career as a Fox News girl before joining the MAGA cult and hooking up with Donald Trump Jr., to whom she got engaged on December 31, 2020, one week before the January 6 insurrection.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner back in October, Newsom was asked whether he was still in communication with his radicalized ex-wife, to which he responded, “Nope. Not lately.” When Wagner commented that Guilfoyle’s connection with the Trumps “must be weird” for him, Newsom responded, “Yeah, of course.”

“I mean, we had an interesting, not as combative relationship,” he added. “Even though we went at it on a lot of issues, we also found ways to get along.”

“It must be weird for you.” California Governor Gavin Newsom talks about his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle. pic.twitter.com/r35D3EbfN8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 29, 2022

In a recent interview with Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine, 53-year-old Guilfoyle said she’s head over heels in love with Don Jr. and that they have a very “traditional” relationship.

“I love taking care of Don, the way I saw my mother lovingly take care of my father,” she said. “I go out of my way to make sure he has everything he needs–making coffee in the morning, cooking our favorite meals, doing our family’s laundry, and caring for our home.”

OK, first, that sounds more like a maid/mom than a fiancée/wife. And, second, we seriously doubt Guilfoyle does her own laundry and cleans her own house. But we digress.

“Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent,” she continued. “We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!”

Now, some tweets…

Crazy how Kimberly Guilfoyle went from the liberal girlfriend of Gavin Newsom to the hard right fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/vde80QRaCs — Micah ? (@micah_erfan) December 19, 2022

Omg it’s her pic.twitter.com/D2pZiLSnHb — a literal fart M.D. (@Hot_Pan_Takes) December 20, 2022

So about half a minute ago I found out Gavin Newsome and Kimberly Guilfoyle were once married, so married that they did this. pic.twitter.com/H0cLiaa6qW — Jonathan Rankin (@jgregoryrankin) December 21, 2022

California Gov. Gavin Newsom used to be married to Kimberly Guilfoyle. He thanks the stars every day that he is no longer stuck with her. — Michael Coates ?????????????? (@Jukehorse50) December 15, 2022

I mean, she’s now the hot one in the relationship, so she has that going for her — ☄️🌎💥 (@suicideasuicide) December 20, 2022

Kimberly Guilfoyle says she's "traditional" in her relationship with Don Jr and loves "making sure he has everything he needs." Such as:

– Enough cocaine to last until lunch

– Tsunami-grade hair gel

– His mittens

– A post-it on "The difference between a chair and the toilet" pic.twitter.com/ZWxSPpIW6w — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) December 20, 2022

What you think about this picture? pic.twitter.com/zQnri9mfdx — ????? ??? (@maria_sam22) December 18, 2022

Whoever is styling Kimberly Guilfoyle hates her as much as I do — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 15, 2022

What does it mean when Kimberly Guilfoyle makes this face? pic.twitter.com/s1N1k7j1Ww — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) December 20, 2022

Funny, if Republicans really wanted to discredit Gaven Newsom’s decision making abilities, all they’re have to go is point out that he married Kimberly Guilfoyle! 🤮 But they won’t. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3b7gnwIQex — I Weep For The Future (@for_weep) December 20, 2022

Related: Kimberly Guilfoyle slams Nancy Pelosi for having too much plastic surgery and… well… awkward!