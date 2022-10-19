Kimberly Guilfoyle slams Nancy Pelosi for having too much plastic surgery and… well… awkward!

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Kimberly Guilfoyle and, honestly, we were fine with that.

But last night, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé dialed into Newsmax from her messy home office to air her grievances about a variety of topics she believes are important, including Nancy Pelosi‘s face.

In a rant to Rob Schmitt, 53-year-old Guilfoyle blasted 82-year-old Pelosi for allegedly having too much plastic surgery.

“Where is the journalism these days?” she asked before ripping into CNN host Andrea Mitchell’s recent sit-down with the Speaker, saying, “Pelosi lying what’s left of her face about Biden’s accomplishments … It’s a freak show! It’s fight night!”

Kimberly Guilfoyle criticizing Nancy Pelosi for having work done on her face is like Herschel Walker criticizing deadbeat dads. pic.twitter.com/wxf9RVsgcR — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 19, 2022

A freak show? Fright night? That’s rich coming from the lady behind this terrifying GIF…

Honestly, we couldn’t care less what cosmetic procedures Nancy Pelosi has (or has not) had done to her face. As long as she keeps acting like a boss, like we saw in those dramatic tapes recorded on January 6 that were released last week, she can have all the Botox and fillers she wants.

Now, here at Queerty, we don’t support punching down on a person’s looks, even when the person is an extreme right wing bigot like Guilfoyle who uses her platform to lodge unprovoked attacks on others. So, we won’t! Instead, we’ll take a look at how others have been responding.

As Donald Trump himself might say, “many people” on Twitter are saying “many things”…

“Nancy Pelosi has had too much done on her face” – Kimberly Guilfoyle 2022. pic.twitter.com/2MOCWO3wZX — Johnny Smith (@symch741) October 19, 2022

i’m sorry did i just watch kimberly guilfoyle mock someone for having had work done to their face — tvvitter user andy™ (@andylevy) October 19, 2022

Kimberly Guilfoyle said someone had too much work done on their face? What’s next, her boyfriend claiming that Rick James did too much coke? — Brian O’Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) October 19, 2022

Kimberly Guilfoyle is transitioning into a gargoyle. pic.twitter.com/tbCp5OEnpQ — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 19, 2022

Goth girls, if there’s no black eye makeup available on Halloween, it’s not because of Joe Biden supply line issues, it’s because Kimberly Guilfoyle took it all. — rodney grim (@rodneygrim) October 19, 2022

Kimberly Guilfoyle says Nancy Pelosi has had too much work done on her face… Unrelated, can you tell me who the woman on the left is? pic.twitter.com/faATYSYK4H — ABZ (@youwantawar) October 19, 2022

Kimberly Guilfoyle talking about someone else having too much plastic surgery is like Clarence Thomas lecturing someone about legal ethics. — W. M. (@Minuteman04) October 19, 2022

Here’s a photo of Nancy Pelosi when she was 54. One year older than Kimberly Guilfoyle is now. Don’t even go there, Kimberly! pic.twitter.com/3ONIbLoB9U — J.V. ☮️🇺🇦🏈🌊🌈 (@JLydiaV) October 19, 2022

Fun fact: In a past last life, prior to her engagement to Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle was actually married to California Governor and vocal anti-Trumper Gavin Newsom.

During an interview late last month, the rumored 2024 presidential hopeful was asked by MSNBC’s Alex Wagner whether he is still in communication with his radicalized ex-wife, to which he responded, “Nope. Not lately.”

When Wagner commented that Guilfoyle’s connection with the Trumps “must be weird” for him, Newsom responded, “Yeah, of course.”

He added, “I mean, we had an interesting, not as combative relationship. Even though we went at it on a lot of issues, we also found ways to get along.”

“It must be weird for you.” California Governor Gavin Newsom talks about his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle. pic.twitter.com/r35D3EbfN8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 29, 2022

