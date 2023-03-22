Kimberly Guilfoyle lookalike says she was discriminated against by TSA for attending pro-Trump boat party

This week, a newly discovered species of MAGA congressional candidate went on a Karen-style rant against airport security and got a reaction she likely wasn’t prepared for.
California candidate Ceci Truman, who is currently running for U.S. Congress in California’s 25th district, took to social media on Tuesday to reveal how the evil liberals of the Dallas Love Field airport are conspiring against her. Seeing a quadruple “S” marking on her boarding pass indicating extra security screening was simply too much for the almost-politician to bear.
Her reasoning? Well, she’d just attended a conservative event (a pro-Trump boat party), so any inconvenience she experienced at the airport (what she calls “harassment by our federal bureau”) afterward must be the work of conspirators on the left.
“I went to a boat rally in Florida,” she explains in the video. “Some of the Trump family members were supposed to be there and they had to back out for security reasons at the last moment. But the extended family was there. Other notable people were there as well.”
“As a candidate for Congress, this should not be happening.”
The intro snippet to her rant did numbers over on Twitter:
The full video is a good eight times as long as this snippet, mostly of her filming airport workers and TSA employees just trying to do their jobs.
With low follower counts on her main pages, she definitely was looking to get extra attention through this hissy fit. She got that attention and more — but probably not in the way she wanted.
Plenty of new eyes are on her, but they really wish they weren’t:
Don’t be jealous of her emergency floatation device.— Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) March 22, 2023
I think it’s more likely because there is a TSA requirement that all anthropomorphic sex dolls be accompanied by their buyer. 🧐— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 22, 2023
Is that look standard issue for maga women?— RG Williams 🇺🇦🇺🇲🦈 (@Williams4TN) March 22, 2023
How these folks can look like this and complain about drag queens is beyond parody!— Text ACT to 644-33 (@MelissaFoersch1) March 22, 2023
My first reaction was that she hasn’t flown much. But as I listened a second time, I realized she has read the chapter in “Republican Fundraising” titled Playing the Victim Card.— Alex (@alex_remote) March 22, 2023
Her Kimberly Guilfoyle rubber mask is not fitting very well.— Ted Newton 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Ted_Newton) March 22, 2023
The TSA has, in fact, been known to profile and more heavily monitor certain groups of people. Those groups do not include “filler-plumped conservative Californians”, but try telling Ceci that.
7 Comments
KerryB
She goes out in public looking like that? On purpose?
abfab
Scary.
JPB
Dear God in Heaven.
abfab
OMFG LOL Holy Mother of God!
dbmcvey
I don’t believe her for a second. She’s looking for attention.
abfab
And Queerty strikes again!
greekboy
Nice lips. All natural. I would buy her lunch at the Polo Lounge if she would agree to eat soup