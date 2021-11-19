Kimberly Guilfoyle’s leaked text messages might’ve just screwed the entire Trump family

Kimberly Guilfoyle has some explaining to do.

Damning text messages allegedly written by Guilfoyle show just how involved the Trump klan were in the “Save America” rally leading up to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, despite their claims to the contrary.

The messages were sent on January 4 and obtained by ProPublica. They show Don Jr.’s girlfriend bitching to White House liaison Katrina Pierson about how she had raised $3 million for the pre-insurrection rally and how she didn’t feel appreciated enough for it.

Guilfoyle told Pierson that she was pissed she wasn’t being given a speaking slot at the event, to which Pierson responded by saying that Donald Trump had hand selected the lineup himself and he didn’t want her.

Guilfoyle then replied by saying she’d “raised so much money for this” and all she wanted to do was introduce her boyfriend on stage. Was that so much do ask?! “Literally one of my donors Julie at 3 million,” she whined, referring to the Publix supermarket heir Julie Jenkins Fancelli.

(Side note: Guilfoyle’s claim appears to be inaccurate. Multiple media outlets reported in October that Fancelli donated $300,000, not $3 million, meaning Guilfoyle either added a zero or confused Fancelli with another donor.)

ProPublica also reports that Guilfoyle tried to influence the lineup of speakers at the event.

She lobbied for right wingnuts Alex Jones, Roger Stone, and Ali Alexander to appear on stage, but the rest of Trump’s camp decided they were “too radical” and could end up embarrassing the president, as if he needed any help with that.

Guilfoyle’s attorney tells to ProPublica that the texts “did not relate to the Save America rally,” and were “taken out of context.”

As for her attempts at influencing the lineup of speakers, he says those claims are “patently false” then threatened to “aggressively pursue all legal remedies available” against ProPublica.

Here’s what people on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…

The House Select Committee investigating January 6th has subpoenaed over 30 Trump allies for testimony and documents. So far, Guilfoyle has not received any official notifications from Congress. We have a feeling that might change soon.

