King Charles’ coronation gets a cocky makeover as huge phallic symbol is mowed into lawn at party site

The Brits have given King Charles’ coronation the shaft.

With the countdown on until Charles finally gets his bejeweled crown, some pranksters mowed a giant penis into the posh lawn of the Royal Crescent in Bath, England, where a large outdoor celebration is planned for the royal shindig.

The 30-foot long appendage appeared on Thursday morning to the shock of the residents of the high-end neighborhood.

Check out the royal package:

Stiff upper lip. Pranksters mow giant penis into lawn at King Charles coronation celebration site. pic.twitter.com/0JgkvBIxhJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 5, 2023

Although the coronation is set to take place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, celebrations are planned throughout the country, including a lavish Georgian-themed party at the Royal Crescent.

‘’Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era. Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen,” read a description of the party, according to the Daily Mirror.

Despite the crappy weather predicted to make a muddy mess of things, the obscenely funny gesture is not expected to disrupt the highfalutin festivities. Perhaps groundskeepers will be able to rub it out in time.

While it’s unclear who is responsible for cutting the phallic symbol into the grass, the X-rated display actually seems right on brand for for throwing back cocktails to toast a royal prick.

On Saturday, Charles will be crowned King of England making the transfer of power official following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She reigned for over 70 years.

In addition, Charles’ second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be also be crowned Queen Consort, which is a fancy way of saying wife of the king.

Prince William and Prince Harry will be in attendance, along with William’s wife Kate Middleton. Although Meghan Markle was technically invited, she will not be traveling thousands of miles to be in the same room as the people who drove her out of England in the first place and will stay home in California with her adorable kids instead.

Following the formal ceremony on Saturday, King Chuck and Queen Cam are going to try to channel Loosey LaDuca and let loose with a star-studded concert on Sunday.

Among the acts set to take the stage on the grounds of Windsor Castle are Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli. According to Buzzfeed, a slew of British acts such as Adele, the Spice Girls, Elton John, and Harry Styles all turned down performing for the new king. Bow down!

Those willing to get up at the crack of dawn can watch Chuck’s coronation starting at 6am ET on most major networks, or you can do Princess Diana a solid and stream Spencer on Hulu.