King Charles has become ensnared in Prince Andrew’s latest scandal and it’s getting royally ugly

It’s been less than two weeks since King Charles’ coronation and he’s already trying to kick people off his land.

The latest royal scandal comes compliments of Charle’s troublesome younger brother, Prince Andrew.

The king is reportedly trying to get Andrew to vacate Royal House, the lavish 30-room mansion the disgraced prince has lived in for two decades with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, a.k.a. Fergie.

While not an overly loving bunch by nature, the brotherly vibe between the two has been basically non-existent ever since their late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stripped Andrew of his royal and military honors following that sexual assault case he settled in New York last year.

Although he denied committing any crime, Andrew reportedly paid $16 million to Virginia Roberts Giuffre after she claimed he sexually abused her on on multiple occasions when she was a teenager. Rather than stand trial, the Duke of York threw money at the situation to make it go away.

Now, Charles is allegedly trying to push Andrew off of the massive family property so Prince William and Kate Middleton can move in since Royal House is much larger than their current residence, Adelaide Cottage, and they have three young kids to raise.

But Andrew is not going out without a fight.

Sources now claim he’s “refusing to budge” from the estate despite fears Charles may get even nastier now that he and his second wife managed to finally get their bejeweled crowns affixed to their heads.

“He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out,” a friend of Andrew said, according to RadarOnline. “He’s worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there.”

But Andrew’s problems go beyond having a roof over his head. He barely has any cash these days after his royal allowance of £250,000 ($312,000) was slashed in 2019 upon stepping down from being a working royal.

Contrary to popular opinion, however, Charles is not completely heartless and isn’t looking to leave Andrew out on the street. In return for moving promptly out of Royal House, he will reportedly allow Andrew to shack up at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, the much smaller Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Essex famously exited the UK residence after fleeing England for Canada and then California in 2020.

Unfortunately, Andy isn’t interested in downsizing his official residence and is reportedly prepared to add more fuel to the family feud by writing a nasty tell-all should his mean big brother not allow him to stay put. Nobody does blackmail like white folks!

“What Andrew can reveal about certain members of his family would blow the lid off,” a source told RadarOnline. “Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family.”

Despite their bad blood and not having any royal duties, Andrew recently raised eyebrows by attending Chuck’s coronation decked out in traditional Garter robes. Not exactly the best way to warm up to the new king.

If all fails, Andrew could always try and make nice with Harry and Meghan to see if they’d let him crash in one the rooms of their $15 million Santa Barbara estate. It’s much warmer there, at least temperature-wise.