Kink at your own risk: Terrifying security flaw exposed in hackable male sex toy

This just seems like a bad idea on so, so many levels.
An internet-enabled chastity belt was found to contain a bug that would enable someone hack the product and “lock everybody in”, says a cyber-security firm.
And though the Chinese developer of the product has reportedly fixed the bug, the BBC reports that some people are still using the old version of the app and thus still at risk.
Seen here doing a convincing impression of a fancy automatic wine opener, the Cellmate Chastity Cage by Qiui currently retails for $189:
Anyone who has it is encouraged not to use it until they can be sure they’re on the new app.
Pen Test Partners made the initial discovery, saying in a YouTube video:
“Over the years we’ve looked at a number of smart adult toys, raising concerns.
“My esteemed colleague Alex Lomas […] has been looking at this device, which is wonderful: a male chastity device. The idea is you put the appendage in here, you put a clamp on behind the testicles and you’re then well and truly locked in.
“It’s smart, so it’s locked under Bluetooth, so you can use a smartphone to lock it. There’s a mobile app, an API.
“Then, being a chastity device, you then give permission to lock to someone you trust, who then has control over your… device.
“Unfortunately Alex found an insecure direct object reference in the API. It meant he could take over everyone’s chastity device and lock everybody in.
“Believe it or not there’s no manual unlock, key or override. The only way to get out is to cut through this, which is hardened steel and given where it’s a that’s going to be quite difficult to get yourself out of.
“Now, it’s not for us to kink-shame. If people want to use these devices that’s absolutely fine with us. I just think people should be able to use these securely and safely.
Unfortunately many adult toys are let down by their lack of attention to security which really exposes their users.”
Well… you’ve been warned!
Mister P
Certainly there must be a lot of people interested in the one that doesn’t unlock.
alexpof
who would want to use this device in the first place?
masterwill7
Maybe some crazy people who want to keep their cheating BF in check or something??? Or some slave to a master for peeing in the office? Be creative, you can come up with a few! ???
Erik
Melania Trump?
Woteva
It’s official. The world has gone mad.
succubus
you get what you pay for
CityguyUSA
Chastity devices have typically been the ultimate in control and are highly desirable if they work. That has always been the problem that they hadn’t worked very well but that is changing. How soon till someone prevents rear entry while still being able to take a dump I would imagine would be highly prized.
Raphael
I would imagine that this, being a modern device meant to be used between two consenting adults, would have a safety measure in place, right? So, it’s not that concerning, physically speaking.
Evji108
It’s a submission fetish that I never understood.
It seems unsanitary to me and just gross.