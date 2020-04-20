Kirk Cameron doing his part by hosting fundraiser for anti-LGBTQ group

Noted sibling Christian Fundamentalists Kirk Cameron and his sister Candice Cameron-Bure returned to the limelight over the weekend to raise money for an anti-LGBTQ organization during the COVID-19 crisis.

Cameron & Cameron-Bure took on emcee duties for a Facebook Live fundraiser titled Hope Rising, the proceeds of which go to fund Samaritan’s Purse. Created by homophobic preacher Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse has attracted controversy for starting a tent clinic in New York’s Central Park. Graham requires all volunteers and healthcare professionals working at the clinic to sign an anti-LGBTQ pledge denouncing marriage equality.

Mercy Me, Casting Crowns, Newsboys, American Idol alum Danny Gokey, and Gloria Gaynor also joined Cameron and Cameron-Bure to grace the live stream with performances. Gaynor, considered a gay icon in large part due to her hit song “I Will Survive,” has attracted criticism for her embrace of anti-LGBTQ fundamentalist Christianity in the past. The singer contends that her personal beliefs, however, welcome and accept queer people.

Cameron, on the other hand, has a long history of homophobia and hostility toward the community. In the past, he’s advocated attacking LGBTQ people face-to-face for being sinful, denounced marriage equality, and supported anti-gay causes. His sister, Cameron-Bure has also attracted criticism for defending businesses that refuse service to queer Americans, and for not doing more to temper her brother’s homophobia.