Kirk Cameron doing his part by hosting fundraiser for anti-LGBTQ group

Noted sibling Christian Fundamentalists Kirk Cameron and his sister Candice Cameron-Bure returned to the limelight over the weekend to raise money for an anti-LGBTQ organization during the COVID-19 crisis.
Cameron & Cameron-Bure took on emcee duties for a Facebook Live fundraiser titled Hope Rising, the proceeds of which go to fund Samaritan’s Purse. Created by homophobic preacher Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse has attracted controversy for starting a tent clinic in New York’s Central Park. Graham requires all volunteers and healthcare professionals working at the clinic to sign an anti-LGBTQ pledge denouncing marriage equality.
Mercy Me, Casting Crowns, Newsboys, American Idol alum Danny Gokey, and Gloria Gaynor also joined Cameron and Cameron-Bure to grace the live stream with performances. Gaynor, considered a gay icon in large part due to her hit song “I Will Survive,” has attracted criticism for her embrace of anti-LGBTQ fundamentalist Christianity in the past. The singer contends that her personal beliefs, however, welcome and accept queer people.
Cameron, on the other hand, has a long history of homophobia and hostility toward the community. In the past, he’s advocated attacking LGBTQ people face-to-face for being sinful, denounced marriage equality, and supported anti-gay causes. His sister, Cameron-Bure has also attracted criticism for defending businesses that refuse service to queer Americans, and for not doing more to temper her brother’s homophobia.
8 Comments
Mister P
There are a lot of good organizations out there desperately needing donations. Please don’t give to this one.
Dave_Bailey
Doesn’t he have just the cutest delightfully punchable face?
Cam
“”Gaynor, considered a gay icon in large part due to her hit song “I Will Survive,” has attracted criticism for her embrace of anti-LGBTQ fundamentalist Christianity in the past. The singer contends that her personal beliefs, however, welcome and accept queer people.””
__________________________________
Sorry, you don’t get to join the KKK then claim your “Personal Beliefs” welcome back people.
With people like Cameron, it’s only about hate
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
100% Cosign. That miserable crunt is single the same noisome odious song that other miserable crunt Donna Summer sang when called out for her repugnant homophobia…
okiloki
Sadly he’s become a fundamentalist zealot. On the other hand, it’s not up to his sister to reign in his behavior. He is a grown man and makes his own decisions for better or worse.
mattachinepodcast
Who? Why anyone would give a 3-decades-ago-marginal-success any airtime is beyond me. Who give AF what the hell this ass-clown even thinks?
Vince
Well he did make that wonderful movie called saving Christmas. It’ll go down in history as probably the worst movie ever according to rotten tomatoes.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
I literally want to scratch my eyeballs out for crushing on that repugnant repulsive puke when he was actually attractive….