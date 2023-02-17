Kit Connor and Taron Egerton are even more dashing during ‘Rocketman’ mini-reunion – See the photo!

Taron Egerton and Kit Connor on a 2019 ‘Rocketman’ red carpet. Photo via Getty Images

The BAFTAs are coming up this Sunday, but the festivities have already begun. A pre-BAFTA party this Wednesday saw the reunion of two particularly dapper actors that made their fans’ hearts stop.

While the wildly cute Netflix series Heartstopper may have launched young actor Kit Connor, 18, to the career height he’s seeing now, it’s not his first foray in the limelight. He notably portrayed an adorable young Elton John in blockbuster biopic Rocketman back in 2019.

Joining him in his Elton-acting was Taron Egerton, 33, who played the adult iteration of the singer. While the pair didn’t have scenes together (playing the same person and all), they had plenty of production and red carpet time to get acquainted.

Now, five years post-filming, the two have met up again at a Dunhill pre-BAFTA dinner party looking like the definition of dashing.

They’re both even still rocking the bow tie!:

Note equally handsome White Lotus star Will Sharpe lurking in the background.

This striking pair have both spent the years since Rocketman growing in their craft and getting some shiny new credits along the way.

Egerton reprised his Sing voice acting role for the 2021 sequel, led the revealing TV mini-series Black Bird, and is set for top billing in this year’s upcoming Tetris film.

Meanwhile, as we know, Kit Connor has become Kit Connor of Heartstopper Fame™. His portrayal of Nick Nelson saw him acting alongside Joe Locke and Olivia Coleman and has landed him on magazine covers, front row at fashion shows, and in the upcoming film adaptation of YA novel A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.

Where the former was the more experienced player when they first filmed together, the two now find themselves on a much more equal footing of notoriety. Heck, if we’re pulling stats, Connor’s actually racked up millions more Instagram followers than Egerton. How fast the times change!

The reunion power won’t be complete until we get another song out of the two of them, of course. Maybe this time with Sir Elton himself?

Flashback with us to their sensational Rocketman duet, “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)”: