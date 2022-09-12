Kit Connor deletes Twitter after being called a “queerbaiter” one too many times

In “how are we not past this?” news, 18-year-old Heartstopper star Kit Connor has been sexuality-speculated right off of Twitter.

The actor is part of a growing contingent of men in Hollywood who don’t care to publicly label their sexuality. Some take this as a progressive step towards general sexual fluidity and liberation, while others take it as non-queer people attempting to pander to (and profit from) the queer community.

The latter group took aim at Connor this week after he was seen out and about holding hands with his A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow costar, Maia Reficco.

Many came to the star’s defense, pointing out that the moment neither defined the pair’s relationship nor his personal sexuality. Some pointed to him also having held hands with Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke at Pride London back in July.

The drama of the whole discussion was apparently the last straw for Connor:

this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter 🙂 — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) September 12, 2022

His fellow Heartstoppers seem to support his decision, with Locke retweeting the post and actor Tobie Donovan giving it a like.

This is far from Connor’s first time objecting to being speculated about. The star took to Twitter back in May to admonish folks for attempting to define him, writing, “some people on here know my sexuality better than I do.”

And just last month, the actor liked a tweet about him attempting to “beat the straight allegations”:

i have never in my life seen another person have to fight as hard as Kit Connor to beat the straight allegations and you people only think that because he’s what society deems masculine and that equates to straight for you…missing the ENTIRE point of Nick Nelson’s character . — Maira (@maiylue) August 21, 2022

The growing conversation about with does and doesn’t constitute queerbaiting is a multi-faceted one, especially concerning folks involved in making queer media.

Harry Styles specifically has seen growing contempt as of late over his queer aesthetics, upcoming queer film role, and general kissing of men without being an out representative for the queer community. Whereas Styles still lightly interacts with social media (mostly to post tour pictures), the Cuban Girl’s Guide actor is deciding to disengage completely.

There is a certain marked irony in this recent social turn, where rumors of a celebrity being straight can seem as harmful to their reputation as rumors of queerness have been in the past.

Perhaps this latest turn will settle the “straight allegations” once and for all for this young actor.