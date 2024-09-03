Heartstopper looks to be shedding its wholesome image for season 3.

During the Netflix hit’s first two seasons, the depictions of teen romance were pretty chaste as Kit Connor‘s Nick and Joe Locke’s Charlie manuevered through their feelings and burgeoning relationship.

However, for the show’s upcoming third season, the boyfriends are ready to take things up a notch and finally get down and dirty.

In a new interview, Connor, 20, addressed the slow progression for the characters as the stars worked with an intimacy coordinator to make sure everyone was comfortable with the vulnerable scenes.

“We’ve been taking baby steps. Season one, he would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands,” Connor told The Times. “And now we’re doing the sex scenes.”

And it looks like they’ve made up for lost time, as Connor and Locke, 20, had some marathon on-camera bedroom romps.

“We shot a lot of footage for them,” Connor added. “Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!” Go twinks!

On the official Heartstopper podcast, Connor elaborated further by admitting how amazing Nick and Charlie become at knocking boots.

“I mean, it’s great sex. It’s really, really good,” Connor told podcast host Tia Kofi. “Immediately, they just become pros.”

From virgins to f***boys!

Elsewhere in The Times cover story, Connor addressed feeling forced to come out as bisexual.

Back in 2022, the young actor bowed to pressure to address his sexuality by tweeting: “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

While it felt like a watershed moment at the time, Connor no longer wastes time focusing on the circumstances surrounding his “coming out.”

“I really don’t think about it all that often, I’ve got to say, which I’m happy about,” he added. “I spoke about it endlessly. I think I said everything that there was to possibly ever say about that topic. I’ve moved on and I feel much better for it.”

And like many of his generation, Connor finds having to make a big announcement about how you identify a bit old fashioned.

“There’s got to be a certain level of just trusting people to tell you what they want to tell you. And trusting people to know themselves. If someone tells you something about their identity, then you respect it and you love them for it,” he shared.

“And if, two years later, they tell you something that slightly contradicts, or there’s a progression of that, then that’s fine too.”

So young and so wise!

Fans will have to wait to see Connor and Locke take their on-screen relationship to the next level until season 3 of Hearstopper starts streaming October 3rd on Netflix. Check out the trailer below: