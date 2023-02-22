werkin' it

Kit Connor flaunts his “strong rugby arms” in fitted shirt and sets London Fashion Week on fire

By
Kit Connor at London Fashion Week
credit: Getty Images

Kit Connor has gone from Heartstopper to head-turner.

The 18-year-old actor has been on a career trajectory since the hit Netflix show endeared him to audiences around the world. And while he’s beloved for playing year 11 rugby player Nick Nelson on the teen series, his latest public appearance has graduated Connor into the fashion big leagues.

The young star turned it out at the JW Anderson Fall 2023 runway show at London Fashion Week by rocking a fitted pink graphic T-shirt emblazoned with an image of a shirtless man in short shorts across the front.

The cap-sleeved top highlighted his “rugby arms” and was tucked into his belted wide leg pants which were hemmed above the ankles. He finished off his high-fashion serve with a pair of monochromatic black sneakers with thick soles that offered him some added height. This is how you school the kids at Truham Grammar!


Connor’s more adult fit also got the attention of major style arbiters as British GQ anointed him “a proper fashion guy,” while pop culture whiz/podcaster Evan Ross Katz ruled the mauve top “thee shirt of the season.” The tribe has spoken!

Even those without credentialed couture pedigrees couldn’t stop thirsting over how Connor’s latest serve pushed him further into enviable territory.

Here’s what the masses had to say:

While he may be changing up his lewks as he matures, this is not Connor’s first foray into high fashion world.

Earlier this year, he sat in the front row at the Loewe Autumn 2023 menswear show in Paris decked out in leather joggers and an elaborate oversized sweater.  And last year, he kept it preppy casual at the Kenzo show in an olive cardigan and khaki cargo pants.

Check out some of Connor’s biggest fashion highlights:

 

A post shared by Kit Connor (@kit.connor)

 

A post shared by Kit Connor (@kit.connor)

 

A post shared by Hunger Magazine (@hungermagazine)

 

A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq)

 

A post shared by Kit Connor (@kit.connor)