Kit Connor is seriously pumped up in new gym photos

Fans of Heartstopper star Kit Connor were treated to some impressive new photos and video footage of the 19-year-old yesterday.

The actor has clearly been bulking up his physique, leaving many to wonder if he’s preparing for a superhero role.

Connor has been working with British trainer and powerlifter Nathaniel Massiah.

Massiah posted a selection of photos from one of their sessions, and Connor posted a comment underneath saying, “thanks for the session man!!”

(Screenshot)

For anyone not satisfied with photos alone, Massiah also posted a 25-minute video to his YouTube channel demonstrating their workout together.

Watch below.

Massiah says he’s training Connor for his new movie role, leaving many to wonder what that might be.

Fellow Heartstopper star Joe Locke has already been cast in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. It’s rumored he will play Wanda’s son, Billy, otherwise known as superhero Wiccan.

Now, some are wondering if Connor is to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some have suggested he’d be perfect to play Hulkling, a shapeshifting Skrull and one of the more prominent members of the Young Avengers. Hulkling also happens to be the love interest of Wiccan.

kit connor really said i'm getting that hulkling role!! ? pic.twitter.com/9y8tngyrDD — love, taco ? (@tacocruz) March 26, 2023

hear me out… kit connor de hulkling… pic.twitter.com/ETpixqhfdk — checkmatth (@checkmatthtv) March 26, 2023

Connor first came to attention playing a young Elton John in Rocketman. He and Locke have already filmed a second season of the Netflix show Heartstopper, with a third also commissioned. Whatever movie Connor’s preparing for, we’re already interested in seeing it.