Kit Connor on becoming a real-life heartstopper after the premiere of ‘Heartstopper’

I mean, it’s a huge compliment to get, obviously.



I do think it’s more so because the character that I played is so lovely. We were able to capture the hearts of people in that way.



The show came out when I was in my final year of school, and I’d take the bus every morning, so I would stand at the bus stop and when there was a bus coming by there would be a lot of teenagers who’d see me and pull out their phones.



I suddenly became much more conscious of the fact that I had to maybe do my hair a bit more or just be a little more presentable at 7 in the morning!

Heartstopper’s Kit Connor speaking to Interview magazine about becoming a real-life heartstopper after .