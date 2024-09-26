credit: Instagram

Maintaining a youthful appearance is tough even for 20-year-old Kit Connor.

While the British actor is known for his portrayal of dreamy high school heartthrob Nick on the blockbuster Netflix series Heartstopper, the show’s upcoming third season required him to make some modifications to recapture the character’s teen aesthetic.

Connor, whose recent pumped up physique had many believing he had ushered in his twunk era, had to up his grooming regimen to maintain the twink vibes by removing any trace of body hair.

“It was pretty intense, but I had to do it to play a 17-year-old,” he told the LA Times. “There are aspects of this season that are leaning into the more mature side of the story, and it needed to feel real.”

And keeping it real meant Connor’s manscaping routine would involve waxing chest every two weeks. A necessity not just to look more boyish, but because he would be going topless much more frequently than before.

“I’m shirtless for a good portion of this season,” he further elaborated to HuffPost UK. “I had to wax my chest every two weeks which wasn’t particularly fun.”

Interestingly, it seems Connor’s hair removal was not done in private as co-star Joe Locke, who plays his love interest Charlie, added: “It was fun for everyone else to watch.”

In addition to Connor’s pecs getting more screen time, season three will see see Nick and Charlie taking their relationship into more adult territory. As previously mentioned, the actors filmed bedroom romps that lasted upwards of seven hours.

“By season three, we know each other very well. So it meant that in terms of approaching those more raunchy scenes, it still…. It’s always something that’s slightly weird about it,” Connor recently disclosed to GQ.

The marathon intimate scenes came with its downsides as rubbing up against Connor left Locke battered and bruised.

“We shot the sexy stuff for seven hours, which, you know, that’ll do it. We were both just knackered. Joe developed this huge scab on his chin,” Connor noted.

In fact, the beard bumping was so rough that producers used special effects to disguise Locke’s lip-lock injury for subsequent scenes.

“We were kissing so much that it wasn’t healing so it was getting worse and worse,” added Locke. “All the scenes that are filmed in Charlie’s house, if you look closely, either you can see the scab or my chin’s really smooth. They had to VFX it out because it was so bad.”

Since he escaped without a scratch, Connor remembered the intimate scenes slightly differently. “That was fun,” he said. “That was fun to kiss.”

Fans can catch Connor’s smooth shirtlessness and Locke’s injured chin when Heartstopper season 3 arrives on Netflix on October 3

