Kit Connor & Sebastian Croft’s fashion faceoff, Antoni Porowski’s thighs, Colman Domingo’s missed connection

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

WHO’S GONNA TELL ‘EM?: Straight people were perplexed as to why the male to female ratio was so off at Carly Rae Jepsen’s recent concert. [Read all about it on Queerty]

STYLE SLAY: Heartstopper twinks Kit Connor and Sebastian Croft battled it out on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards. [Read all about it on Queerty]

OK THIGH: Newly-single Antoni Porowski counted sheep on Instagram. 🐑 🐑 🐑

BAD BROMANCE: Straight gym bros discovered Lady Gaga for the first time and suddenly it was 2008 all over again. [Read all about it on Queerty]

HUNK STATUS SECURED: Colman Domingo got candid about being a “53-year-old heartthrob” and meeting his husband on Craigslist. [Read all about it on Queerty]

RUM-PUM-PUM-PUM: The Little Drummer Boy got low, low, low, low.

NICE TRY: Football fans told trans athlete-hating Rick Scott to politely STFU after his latest publicity stunt. [Read all about it on Queerty]

PHOTOS: Speedo-clad Santas made Chicago’s yuletide gay. [See the pics at GayCities]

BOOSTER… AND KIM?: Joel Kim Booster finally said enough is enough with people constantly confusing him with Bowen Yang. [Read more at INTO]

The deep irony of this post is Out ALSO misidentifying us. What is happening. This feels like a social experiment. https://t.co/VjG3mxTIVF pic.twitter.com/NnmDQcoVV8 — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) December 6, 2023

OH LORD: Lil Nas X clapped back at Christians who were outraged at him for rapping about God. [Read more at LGBTQNation]

YOU PUT WHAT WHERE?: Gay guys shared the hilarious found objects that fostered their sexual experimentation. [Read all about it on Queerty]

HAPPY HANUKKAH: Andy Cohen lit the menorah. 🕎

