TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
ALL GROWN UP: Kit Connor said he filmed the intimate scenes on Heartstopper for… 7 hours?! “We shot a lot of footage!” [Read more]
SCREENING ROOM: The best LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows coming to streaming in September 2024 [See the complete list]
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
BURNING UP: Ncuti Gatwa’s glistening thirst trap had the internet parched. 🥵
TRAVEL COMPANIONS: Will Ferrell and his trans BFF took a hilarious, life-changing road trip. [Read more]
SHUT DOWN: Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t bring herself to entertain a Fox News rEpOrTeR’s idiotic question about Kamala Harris’ fake accent. 🥴 [Read more]
TRAILER PARK: The first full trailer for Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming Menéndez Brothers-themed American Crime Story: Monsters dropped and we’re not not intrigued.
QUEER THEORY: Omar Apollo went full-frontal in Luca Guadagnino’s explicit gay odyssey Queer. [Read more]
A JOKER MOVE: Joaquin Phoenix broke his silence (sorta) on his abrupt exit from Todd Haynes’ NC-17 gay romance. [Read more]
THE ROSIE EFFECT: Rosie O’Donnell lent her support to this Democratic hopeful running in “blood-red” Kentucky on TikTok. 🌹
HERE COME THE GROOMS: Joel Kim Booster got engaged!!! 🥂 [Read more]
NEED TO CALM DOWN: Homophobic NFL fans have already started crying over Taylor Swift and the season hasn’t even started yet. [Read more]
McSTEAMY: Manu Ríos left fans “Breathless” with some steamy new shirtless pics.
Before you go, this TikToker had us absolutely enthralled with a story about a wedding he recently attended where, he explains, “I watched as the groom called his soon-to-be wife by the wrong name.” Watch him tell the tea-filled tale below.
Related*
Troye Sivan is ready to sweat, a new heroic heartthrob emerges & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week
Stay in-the-know with Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up.