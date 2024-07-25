Kit Harington may not have ascended to the Iron Throne on Game of Thrones, but that hasn’t stopped him from pumping some serious iron.

The 37-year-old has definitely been putting time in at the gym as his latest thirst trap will attest.

Harington is currently starring in the London West End production of Tony-nominated Slave Play and got snapped flaunting his impressively ripped physique backstage.

On Tuesday, Slave Play‘s out playwright Jeremy O. Harris shared the glorious image even though he believed Harington (who is not on social media) would be livid with the thirst trap.

Kit Harington backstage at ‘SLAVE PLAY’ at the Noël Coward Theatre in London ?



(via @jeremyoharris) pic.twitter.com/F5QrNbGSZz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 23, 2024

“Kits gonna kill me for posting this,” Harris captioned the thot pic on his Instagram Story. “Share it so he will forgive me.”

We thank you for your service, Jeremy. Penance granted!

In the photo, Harington was caught striking a fitness pose that perfectly highlighted his rippling abs, broad shoulders and buff biceps. All hail the king in the north!

But beyond his striking musculature, the scene was somewhat chaotic. Harington stood in a messy dressing room that had tons of items scattered across tables, including various IVs, as individuals milled about in the background.

However, the disarray could not distract Gay Twitter X™ from the power of Harington’s beefy allure.

KIT HARINGTON I HAVE NO WORDS pic.twitter.com/CbFJfZP80Q — ? (@haringtonthinkr) July 23, 2024

He could cause a nuclear bomb inside me and I'd still ride. — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) July 23, 2024

Why is this image giving Toxic Top energy? — Allen Herring 🌈 🙏🏽🫀♒️✖️ (@ReillyFish) July 23, 2024

paint my insides white — Bruceman Batwayne (@supersbat) July 23, 2024

I volunteer to go over to his place and clean up that mess. — Clark (@CRC2622) July 23, 2024

Harington has been appearing in Slave Play since the start of its West End run June 29th and is expected to continue until it closes on September 21.

After initially launching Off-Broadway in 2018, Slave Play moved to Broadway in 2019. The three-act play follows three interracial couples and deals with issues of race, power and trauma. Despite making history for netting 12 Tony nominations (the most ever for a non-musical play), Slave Play went home empty-handed at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Last month, HBO premiered a documentary behind the Broadway production entitled Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play.

O.Harris previously acknowledged the trepidation Harington felt prior to taking the role in the London production.

“Kit was saying, ‘I don’t want this to be Kit Harington in Slave Play. This is an ensemble play and I’m not even the lead,’” the 35-year-old playwright told The Guardian. “He knows the weight his name carries and how that could become a distraction, if we allowed it to be.”

For those unable to make it to London, Harington will be hitting TV screens again very shortly.

This time, the British hunk has traded his swords and armor for corporate suits and tech bro swag to play a CEO of a green energy company in the new season of HBO’s Industry.

HBO recently shared the season three trailer and fans can rest assured knowing Harington’s toned physique will be on display here too.

Industry centers on the ambitious and often ruthless employees at a prestigious London investment bank .

In addition to Harington, season 3 will see returning cast members Myha’la, Ken Leung, Marisa Abela (who recently starred as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black), Sagar Radia, and Harry Lawtey.

Catch Harington indulging in all the financial drama when the new season of Industry premieres Aug. 11 on HBO and Max.

