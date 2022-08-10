KJ Apa debuts ‘boyfriend’ Eric Dane and Gay Twitter™ goes nuts

Is KJ Apa joining the cast of Euphoria for an inevitably dysfunctional season 3 romance with Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane)?

It’s incredibly unlikely, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating after Apa posted a photo cozying up with Dane and announcing, “New couple alert!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

With Apa’s CW drama Riverdale coming to a close after seven seasons, it’s no surprise the photo sparked rumors, though many gay commenters just took it as tongue-in-cheek fun.

“I stan this couple,” wrote Andy Cohen. Writer Jordan Firstman invited the boys over for brunch, adding “So proud of y’all!”

Others let their imaginations run even further. “I’d watch that leaked video,” commented one thirsty fan.

Over on Twitter, the gays had similar thoughts:

I’d pay good money to see KJ Apa and Eric Dane bang each other. pic.twitter.com/nNKkclXQBI — The Scarlet B!tch ? (@thechildoftime) August 7, 2022

Eric Dane is STILL daddyAF! KJ Apa can get it, too! I wanna see this video! — ∧ᚻᚦᚱΞ (@Azate87) August 8, 2022

KJ Apa and Eric Dane 🔥 — John Valjean (54K) (@JValjeanAuthor) August 7, 2022

Apa and Dane were most likely together because they’re starring in the new movie One Fast Move together. In the film, Apa plays a discharged soldier who dreams of becoming a motorcycle racer. Dane plays Apa’s father.

That could also explain that other photo Apa posted that went viral a couple of weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

Apa’s dramatic new haircut is also for the film.

“Reset. One Fast Move,” he captioned a photo debuting the buzzcut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

One Fast Move is currently in production — a release date has not been announced.