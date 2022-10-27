KJ Apa leaves little to the imagination chasing after a dog in his underwear

We’ve all been there… A package arrives on your doorstep and awakens you from a nap. A bit bleary-eyed and clad only in designer underwear, you crack open the door to investigate but — oh no! — your small dog makes a break for it. With only enough time to throw some sneakers on, you run after your furry companion, only to find yourself half naked on the streets of New York.

…No? Just KJ Apa?

That’s the setup for a new commercial for Lacoste Underwear. The Riverdale star has been modeling for the brand, and supplying ample thirst content, since January of this year.

The ad popped up earlier this month, but we’re somehow only just seeing it now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lacoste (@lacoste)

Lacoste wrote that KJ’s underwear adventure is giving it the “best vibe,” and we have to wonder: What vibe is that, exactly?

We certainly know the vibe it’s cultivating among gay fans. An alternate version found its way to the Instagram account @Beautiful_Male_Celebrities.

“OMG thank you for this #KJApa,” it posted over a video of the actor on “his” apartment building’s staircase:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beautiful Male Celebrities (@beautiful_male_celebrities)

Lacoste has really been feeling the “at home with KJ” theme — a spot it ran in January featured the same doorway:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

And here’s how Apa lounges when he’s not chasing after a canine escapee:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lacoste (@lacoste)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lacoste (@lacoste)

As for how the real KJ Apa spends his free time, he’s been known to get a bit sassy as his alter-ego, “Fifi”:

Go off, Fifi!