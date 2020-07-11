Instastuds

KJ Apa’s beard, Alyssa Edwards’ bike ride, & Justin Bieber’s new ‘do

By

This week another Drag Race queen was accused of sexual misconduct, debate raged on over the not-so-secret party in The Pines, and Lil Nas X dropped a new track called “Call Me By Your Name.” Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Dyllón Burnside went to the lake.

Happy Place. ?

Andrew Matarazzo wore a fishing hat.

capo di tutti capi

Conchita Wurst showed some skin.

Johnny Sibilly missed the beach.

Lil Nas X stayed happy.

?

Max Emerson sat with a cactus.

?? ? @andrescamilo___

Boris Kodjoe went outside.

Antony Tran showed some nip.

monday boobs content

Matteo Lane flexed in Italy.

Spero di poterti tornare presto, Roma.

KJ Apa grew a beard.

?

Derrick Gordon finished a workout.

?Night Shift Workout Complete? ?#ManOnAMission?

Cristiano Ronaldo got some sun.

Recharge ??????

Alyssa Edwards took a ride.

Dexter Mayfield took a bath.

Ryan Cleary went for a quick jog.

??quick jog

Brian Jordan Alvarez showed off.

Actually tho is the full pic better

Brooke Lynn Hytes had wine in the pool.

Bruno Alcantara went to the beach.

[summer smiles] ??

Joshua Christie soaked up some Vitamin D.

Soaking up this Vitamin D.

Xavier Ulibarri cooled off.

? @victorozuna

Justin Bieber grew his hair.

HAIRS GETTING LONG

And Tyler Lepley did a dance.

When she pop out wit dat sundress on ?

