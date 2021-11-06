KJ Apa’s wet hair, David Christian’s new briefs, & Evan Lamicella’s fun run

This week The Old Gays landed their own series, a Missouri high school crowned its first male Homecoming Queen, and gay celeb dads dressed their babies for Halloween. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Victor Borbolla swung in Tulum.
View this post on Instagram
Davey Wavey upgraded his bathroom.
View this post on Instagram
Evan Lamicella ran a marathon.
View this post on Instagram
Bretman Rock channeled Liu Kang.
View this post on Instagram
Petros Station screened his calls.
View this post on Instagram
Arthur Nory watched the sun set.
View this post on Instagram
Darren Young looked outside.
View this post on Instagram
Keiynan Lonsdale took a seat.
View this post on Instagram
Winston Rice saluted Texas.
View this post on Instagram
David Christian posed for Nasty Pig.
View this post on Instagram
Steven Gelagotis buzzed his head.
View this post on Instagram
Justus Pickett tuned out the world.
View this post on Instagram
Derek Chadwick had a burger.
View this post on Instagram
Jonathan Bennett chilled with a friend.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Salvatore stayed on the couch.
View this post on Instagram
KJ Apa got some sun.
View this post on Instagram
Tom Daley took a shower.
View this post on Instagram
Lee Pace posed for Variety.
View this post on Instagram
Noah Beck packed a bag.
View this post on Instagram
And Ronnie Woo stayed in NYC.
View this post on Instagram