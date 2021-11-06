instastuds

KJ Apa’s wet hair, David Christian’s new briefs, & Evan Lamicella’s fun run

This week The Old Gays landed their own series, a Missouri high school crowned its first male Homecoming Queen, and gay celeb dads dressed their babies for Halloween. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Victor Borbolla swung in Tulum.

 

Davey Wavey upgraded his bathroom.

 

Evan Lamicella ran a marathon.

 

Bretman Rock channeled Liu Kang.

Petros Station screened his calls.

 

Arthur Nory watched the sun set.

 

Darren Young looked outside.

Keiynan Lonsdale took a seat.

 

Winston Rice saluted Texas.

 

David Christian posed for Nasty Pig.

 

Steven Gelagotis buzzed his head.

 

Justus Pickett tuned out the world.

 

Derek Chadwick had a burger.

 

Jonathan Bennett chilled with a friend.

 

Chris Salvatore stayed on the couch.

 

KJ Apa got some sun.

 

Tom Daley took a shower.

 

Lee Pace posed for Variety.

 

Noah Beck packed a bag.

 

And Ronnie Woo stayed in NYC.

 

