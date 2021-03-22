She knowingly married a gay dude, now she’s scared he’s going to leave her for another man

A straight-identifying woman says she knowingly married a gay man and now she’s freaking out that he might leave her for another guy so she’s writing to advice columnist Danny M. Lavery for help.
“I met my husband 13 years ago, and we’ve been together ever since,” she explains. “We fell deeply, madly in love with each other and have been married for nine wonderful years now.”
“He’s also always been honest about being gay and has never hidden it from me. Only one of our mutual friends knows this about my husband. Our son also knows, since we thought it would be best to remain open with him about it, so he never ‘found out’ by surprise or from our mutual friend.”
Everyone seems to be OK with the arrangement, so that’s cool. But the woman says lately she’s started to feel insecure about things.
She explains that her husband was previously married to a woman but that the marriage fell apart when he met another man and fell in love.
“I’ve asked my husband about it, and he confirms that he’s gay, not bisexual. He left his first wife because of a lot of problems (and her infidelity), then he was in a few different relationships with other men, before he met his ex-boyfriend. They were still living together when we met. I’m confused by it all, and it has, at times, caused problems in our marriage.”
Now, she’s worried he might leave her.
“I have doubts that he might leave me someday for a gay relationship like he did his ex-wife,” she writes. “We’ve both been faithful to each other, and he loves me, and I love him. But is that good enough for him? Would you consider him bisexual or gay?”
In his response, Lavery avoids the obvious question and instead suggests the woman try not to obsess over whether her husband is gay or bisexual, especially since he’s already told her he identifies as gay.
He goes on to suggest that maybe she speak to a therapist, join her local PFLAG chapter, or connect with other people in mixed-orientation marriages to build a support network.
“I can’t promise you that your marriage is sufficiently ‘good enough’ that your husband might never leave or cheat on you,” Lavery writes, “nor do I think the possibility that he might want to be with another man at some point in the future will be an indicator that your marriage (or you) weren’t ‘good enough.'”
He continues, “His gayness isn’t something you can neutralize by being a sufficiently-good or extra-loving wife. It’s something you two should discuss openly and often between yourselves, and at least some of the time with an outside party who can help you gather your thoughts, clarify your goals and desires, and figure out how best to care for each other.”
Cam
Something about this story doesn’t smell right. He was married before, left that women because he fell for a guy. So he is ok with being out, yet then married her, told her he isn’t bi, but they’ve been married to each other and supposedly faithful.
So are they not sleeping together? Is he gritting his teeth and closing his eyes? Are they more like roommates?
So much left out that this seems like just another click bait story.
DarkZephyr
I’m confused over why a man who explicitly identifies as totally gay and not bisexual or sexually fluid or pan-sexual, etc, would keep marrying women. Could it be a religious thing?
Years ago I was a practicing Catholic (am agnostic now). I was out but I was also “chaste” in obedience to the teachings of the Church which for gays and lesbians basically means “celibate”. I will confess that at the time I was a damned fool and was actually engaged to be married to women two different times. Both knew that I was gay. But it was just stupidity because I wanted to be a good Catholic while also not wanting to end up alone. But I know it would have never made me or either of my potential wives happy. I loved them both very very much, but there was zero sexual chemistry there. I look back on that and cringe.
I am much happier being with my boyfriend. My ex-fiancee is happier being with her straight husband. My other ex-fiancee went onto marry some other gay Catholic dude because that is apparently just her thing. They sleep in separate rooms.
Prinny
This smells of a fake story.But in case it is real divorce and let him out of his prison he deserves a man and not a fujoshi
DarkZephyr
I feel like its him who needs to release her from prison. He’s the gay dude who knowingly married a straight woman. He’s the one who is self mocking. She’s a woman who fell in love and initially trusted the pretty words he fed her to convince her to marry him. Demonizing the straight women in these situations is unfair.
Mister P
Duh!