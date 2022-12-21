Kornbread shares behind-the-scene ‘Drag Race’ tea, sickening unused runway looks—and fans are gagged

The 15th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is right around the corner, with 16 new queens to stan. But we’re still not over the girls of Season 14, who have been keeping us fed all year long with stunts, gags, and laughs.

Chief among them is Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, a.k.a. Demoria Elise Williams, our current reigning Miss Congeniality. Despite her untimely exit from the competition (we’ll never forgive that ankle), Kornbread has been a major fan favorite. One look at her hilarious Twitter and it’s not hard to see why…

This week, the queen took to the social platform to share plenty of details from the set of Season 14, including a secret that will forever change the way we watch Drag Race…

That wall behind us? That’s actually a real wall with lights lol. Not a green screen. Don’t worry we all get gagged when we first walk in ?? pic.twitter.com/P1qW7nHccO — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) December 21, 2022

*gasp* The confessional interview backdrop is real? We honestly assumed it was a green screen, too. But, no, those soft focus triangles and that hot pink wall really do exist. Kornbread admits the queens were gagged when they saw it, and we can understand why—it’s the moment where it would all start to sink in, like, “I’m here! I’m on Drag Race!”

The reveal had hardcore fans all excited, with one assuming this was “tea” that could be freely spilled if the terms of Kornbread’s Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) were up. Of course, Kornbread denied there was any “NDA tea” to spill to begin with:

Lmfao ain’t no NDA Tea hahaha. ?? — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) December 21, 2022

At any rate, the tweet inspired a slew of questions from followers, which Kornbread was more than happy to answer. We’ll be the first to admit she didn’t reveal anything particularly salacious or shocking, but it’s the kind of behind-the-scenes intel that’s fascinating to anyone who (like us) lives and breathes Drag Race.

For example, here’s Kornbread confirming something we long suspected:

Nipples HARD — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) December 21, 2022

What was Ru actually like on set?

Alien Superstsr actually. But nahhh ru fun as hell. Cameras off she was shading and talking shit. In the best way — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) December 21, 2022

There’ll be no “blaming it on the edit” when it comes to confessionals:

Nope! Everything was exactly where it was suppose to be — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) December 21, 2022

How the show pulls off those incredible custom looks for challenges like the Rusical:

Nahhhh I didn’t make it to the rusical BUT they have amazing designers and seamstresses there who work FAST AS HELL. But only on challenges that they pick out. They don’t help us with our personal runways — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) December 21, 2022

Is there a drink limit in Untucked?

It depends. The crazy part is they take care of you. So you can ask for whatever. The problem after critiques and all that your mind ain’t thinking bout much ?? but I’ve definitely stolen bout 3 or 4 when I was safe lol — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) December 21, 2022

And, most importantly: How’s the food?

BABY GOOD AS HELLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!! I ATE TOO DAMN MUCH! Except the day my ankle gave out. I was depressed. They forced me to eat ? — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) December 21, 2022

And, perhaps most exciting was the fact that this trip down memory lane inspired Kornbread to share peeks at her unused runway looks for the first time ever. As viewers know, queens come to the competition prepared for every category throughout the season. So, when they’re sent home early, that means there are plenty of looks that didn’t get their chance to shine on the main stage.

Creative queen that she is, we just knew Kornbread was sitting on some sickening looks, so it’s a thrill to get a glimpse of what we missed out on. She would’ve been eating that runway up all season long…

Random Runways I never showed! This was my first fitting for the “things you worshipped or praised” And mine was MONEY! And this didn’t have to be a religious thing. They said make it fun! pic.twitter.com/owOWhG11tO — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) December 21, 2022

Tutu hair and idea and hair for the Hearts runway (I don’t have pics for that one) pic.twitter.com/pRauzmZOoQ — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) December 21, 2022

Say what you will about the year 2022, but at least it brought Kornbread into our lives. Ugh, we just love her so much!

