Kristen Stewart just announced she’s getting hitched

Actress Kristen Stewart has announced her latest venture: the star of Twilight and the upcoming Spencer will wed her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer.

E! News reports that Stewart, 31, made the surprise announcement on The Howard Stern Show on November 2. Stern pressed Stewart on the status of her relationship to Meyer, her girlfriend of two years. When discussing the subject, Stewart didn’t hold back.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

The news comes almost a year after Stern featured Stewart in another interview in which the actress said she couldn’t “f-cking wait” to get engaged to Meyer.

The pair met on a movie set circa 2013 and reconnected by happenstance in 2019. They began dating soon thereafter, with fans spotting them hand-in-hand in public. The couple has been together ever since.

Kristen Stewart’s romantic relationships have been the subject of much discussion in the press and among fans, in part due to her rise to stardom in the Twilight series of teen romance films.

In the past, she dated her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson as well as actor Michael Angarano. She came out as bisexual in 2017 and dated model Stella Maxwell for two years thereafter. Dylan Meyer, meanwhile, arrived on the showbiz scene as the screenwriter of indie films XOXO and Moxie.

Stewart and Meyer have yet to announce a date for their wedding ceremony.