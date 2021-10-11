Kristi Noem had a very crappy weekend

How was your weekend? Good? Bad? So-so? In any event, it was probably better than Kristi Noem’s.

On Saturday, the embattled homophobic Governor of South Dakota tweeted an early Indigenous Peoples Day post, writing: “Don’t wait till Monday to celebrate Native American heritage.” The tweet included to a press release on the state of South Dakota’s official website about the holiday.

Don’t wait till Monday to celebrate Native American heritage: https://t.co/rGcAqN1RXK pic.twitter.com/HN7jbFBoUj — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) October 9, 2021

Unfortunately for Noem, who has long butted heads with the Indigenous communities in her state, the tweet didn’t go over well with, frankly, anyone.

First, there were those who sought to remind her of all the scandals she’s currently wrapped up in, including rumors she’s been having an affair with Corey Lewandowski and that she abused her power to help advance her daughter’s career in real estate...

Thanks Governor for making time to celebrate Native American heritage in the midst of Corey Lewandowski affair and daughter’s real estate license/nepotism scandals — Supra Elongata (@supra_actual) October 9, 2021

This, from the governor who wants to delete Native History from the curriculum. — Diana Barrett (@silvercat551) October 9, 2021

You host tRump at Mount Rushmore, which is a monument that desecrated sacred land; you celebrate continued genocide and whitewashing indigenous history. — mary phillips (@maryphi27519378) October 9, 2021

Is Corey Lewandowski celebrating? — Unstable_Genius (@UnstableGeniu14) October 9, 2021

You attempt to remove what little native American history is in the SD state public school standards, you ignore tribal sovereignty and allowed thousands of bikers through reservation land land during a global pandemic. — mary phillips (@maryphi27519378) October 9, 2021

Then there were those who were furious with her for not calling it “Christopher Columbus Day” and being too politically correct and blah, blah, blah…

I think you mean Columbus Day.. — Tom Brown (@realTom_Brown) October 9, 2021

Come on. Don’t give into this. It’s Columbus day! Celebrate that! — Corn Dr. (@EStampler) October 9, 2021

So. We celebrating ppl who were here? For doing what? Existing? — RAD88040 (@RAD88040) October 10, 2021

I wish conservatives would realize that conceding to the left on issues like this won’t make them like you any more. They will always demand more and you’ll still get called a “racist.” This is embarrassing. — Sinbad 🦧 (@SinbadTheSaiIor) October 10, 2021

In addition to being trolled by both the left and the right on Twitter, on Friday it was announced that the South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board was opening two ethics investigations into whether Noem abused her power as governor.

The AP reports:

The first is a request from a Democratic lawmaker for an investigation into whether Noem’s use of state airplanes broke the law; the other is concerns about whether the governor interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license… Concern from both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers has grown in the wake of an Associated Press report that the governor held a meeting with both her daughter and the director of a state agency that had moved to deny her daughter’s application for an appraiser certification.

Noem has denied any wrongdoing and has called the accusations against her political attacks as she eyes a possible run for president in 2024.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.