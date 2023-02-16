shameless

Kristi Noem signs bill forcing trans kids to de-transition then flies to D.C. to stir up 2024 chatter

South Dakota’s trans-hating governor Kristi Noem continued her senseless crusade against LGBTQ+ youth this week by signing the “Help Not Harm” bill that outlaws gender-affirming care for transgender kids and teens.

The bill, which Noem proudly signed on Monday and which goes into effect July 1, bans doctors from prescribing puberty blockers or hormone therapy as well as performing surgery on minors as treatment for gender dysphoria.

Taking it one step further, the bill also orders doctors already treating trans youth with puberty blockers to taper the minors off the medications by December 31, effectively forcing them to de-transition.

Doctors who violate the law could have their medical licenses revoked.

“South Dakota’s kids are our future,” Noem said in a statement. “With this legislation, we are protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures. I will always stand up for the next generation of South Dakotans.”

Immediately after signing the bill, Noem jetted off to Washington, D.C., where she’s been on a “speech tour” all week in an obvious attempt at drumming up chatter about a potential 2024 run for the White House.

Yesterday, she gave a policy speech about China to the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank dedicated to pushing the agendas of ex-president Donald Trump, who Noem has previously vowed never to run against.

When asked if she was considering a presidential run, she coyly and incoherently replied, “I would say [that’s] maybe a little bit of a different conversation for a governor to be sitting in front of you talking about national security or foreign policy.”

Later, she touted her accomplishments as governor, including refusing to issue “communist lockdowns” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and banning state government officials from using TikTok to send a message to China before going on a creepy tangent about God.

So far in 2023, Republican lawmakers in at least 24 states have introduced legislation aiming to restrict transition-related care for minors, according to NBC News.

Governors in six states–Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Tennessee, Utah, and now South Dakota–have signed those restrictions into law, although federal judges in Alabama and Arkansas have blocked them from going into effect pending the outcome of lawsuits.

