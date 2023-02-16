Kristi Noem signs bill forcing trans kids to de-transition then flies to D.C. to stir up 2024 chatter

South Dakota’s trans-hating governor Kristi Noem continued her senseless crusade against LGBTQ+ youth this week by signing the “Help Not Harm” bill that outlaws gender-affirming care for transgender kids and teens.
The bill, which Noem proudly signed on Monday and which goes into effect July 1, bans doctors from prescribing puberty blockers or hormone therapy as well as performing surgery on minors as treatment for gender dysphoria.
Taking it one step further, the bill also orders doctors already treating trans youth with puberty blockers to taper the minors off the medications by December 31, effectively forcing them to de-transition.
Doctors who violate the law could have their medical licenses revoked.
“South Dakota’s kids are our future,” Noem said in a statement. “With this legislation, we are protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures. I will always stand up for the next generation of South Dakotans.”
Immediately after signing the bill, Noem jetted off to Washington, D.C., where she’s been on a “speech tour” all week in an obvious attempt at drumming up chatter about a potential 2024 run for the White House.
Yesterday, she gave a policy speech about China to the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank dedicated to pushing the agendas of ex-president Donald Trump, who Noem has previously vowed never to run against.
When asked if she was considering a presidential run, she coyly and incoherently replied, “I would say [that’s] maybe a little bit of a different conversation for a governor to be sitting in front of you talking about national security or foreign policy.”
Later, she touted her accomplishments as governor, including refusing to issue “communist lockdowns” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and banning state government officials from using TikTok to send a message to China before going on a creepy tangent about God.
South Dakota’s state motto is “Under God, the People Rule.” But that could just as easily be an American motto.
In America, we are not – and we will not be – ruled by an elite class of so-called experts.
We the People are the government. pic.twitter.com/bq604sU1MK
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 16, 2023
So far in 2023, Republican lawmakers in at least 24 states have introduced legislation aiming to restrict transition-related care for minors, according to NBC News.
Governors in six states–Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Tennessee, Utah, and now South Dakota–have signed those restrictions into law, although federal judges in Alabama and Arkansas have blocked them from going into effect pending the outcome of lawsuits.
Now, some tweets…
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) getting ready for her 2024 ascent on ignorant hate: signed bill today to ban both surgical + non-surgical gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors.
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 14, 2023
In case you missed it: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem passes first law that will force trans kids to detransition.
The damage Republicans are doing to these kids nationwide is devastating. They might as well just pull the trigger. pic.twitter.com/X5MvarPWe8
— MP Arizona??????????????????????? (@AzPetrich) February 15, 2023
Gov. Kristi Noem:
If you're Trans, we are going to hurt you more than you are going to hurt yourself, especially if you're a minor. Because we can. https://t.co/yIwnxWDcYL
— cacouteau (@cacouteau) February 16, 2023
Dearest @govkristinoem @KristiNoem:
14 South Dakotans Died from Covid this week while you engaged in political fear tactics. Again.
— Roseanna Renaud (@sdprairiewoman) February 15, 2023
You are a monster @KristiNoem – Banning science-backed standard-of-care medicine which literally lowers suicide risks for teens? Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/bjYvMmxZFf
— Mama Doctor Jones | Danielle Jones, MD, FACOG (@MamaDoctorJones) February 15, 2023
Fucked Up News: SD Repub Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1080 into law yesterday. It BANS both surgical and non surgical gender affirming treatments for all minors in the state. Republican Transphobia is robbing young people from living their true identity.
— ??I????? (@Irma_Spikeymama) February 14, 2023
SD Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill on Monday that prohibits both surgical and non-surgical gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth. The law will take effect on July 1.
With each bill – our crisis contacts increase dramatically.
— Rainbow Youth Project USA (@RainbowYouthUSA) February 14, 2023
As the bigots in Pierre gut trans rights in SD.
Look in the mirror @KristiNoem #sdleg. https://t.co/mkD6vFPGW8
— Living Blue In SD (@LivingBlueSoDak) February 11, 2023
abfab
May she slip and fall into the Tidal Basin.
Prax07
Noem is human garbage, but gotta agree there should be age restrictions on certain things as blockers and surgeries. Not that I’ve heard of many children going through such procedures though. The republicans need something to say Hey, look at us, and that’s their only motivation on this.
DBMC
Age restrictions on puberty blockers would defeat the purpose. But the effects aren’t lasting and are reversible. There have been a lot of lies from the right about the effects which, unfortunately, do fool the uninformed.
Reassignment surgery is not done on minors.
LumpyPillows
DBMC unfortunately that’s not true. Puberty blockers during puberty years have permanent effects. Hormones and testosterone at these levels have negative effects on bodies, potentially life threatening over time. If it were not a major medical concern, I would not care. Facts matter.
Yes, there are enough examples of girls having top surgery in their teens to be concerned.
There are significant numbers of young adults now regretting transitioning and can’t undo the changes.
abfab
”……….potentially life threatening over time?” Do you realize how convoluted you sound? Facts do matter, Lumpy, and I’m glad to hear you say ”you care”, but none of this is any of your business. It’s clear your connection to this ”matter” remains superficial.
LumpyPillows
So you’re saying there are no medical issues? Your credibility was never high.
DBMC
Just not true Lumpy. These are fake stories put out by anti-trans groups.
“There are significant numbers of young adults now regretting transitioning and can’t undo the changes.”
Also not true. The 4 or 5 people who keep turning up making these claims in places like the New York Times transitioned as adults. The reporting in the NYT has been debunked.
While we should track what happens to people who go through this these people have been weaponized by anti-trans groups.
You’re right that facts matter, but a lot of the things you think are facts aren’t.
LumpyPillows
No it hasn’t. You also know, if you think about it that you are wrong. Listen to the people who have de transitioned.
DBMC
Lumps,
What medical issues do you think there are?
Also, you shouldn’t go around preaching about civility if you’re going to be rude.
LumpyPillows
How was I rude?
abfab
Lumpy, Kristi Noem is calling and she wants you to be her campaign manager. She loves your mind, as unstable as it is. You’ll fit right in.
IvanPH
We don’t even allow minors to vote but it is okay to let them undergo irreversible procedures like breast removal?! I stand with Noem.
DBMC
We don’t allow them to go through irreversible procedures. The people the right wing parade out who had the procedures and the detransitioned all had the procedures as adults. It’s another lie the anti-trans right is pushing.
abfab
We should allow minors to vote.
MidCenturyQueen
Hope you are just a troll. What gay man would actually say that. She is a monster who hates you. But then, who are you? What are you?
abfab
A provincial troll.
LumpyPillows
Being rude and disrespecting other’s concerns are backfiring. You are not helping.
RIGay
Hey! They can open-carry a gun!
abfab
Lumpy you can hang that tired old response out to dry now. You’re a wimp.
LumpyPillows
Thanks for proving my point ab. You’re nastiness isn’t helping.
MidCenturyQueen
Imagine you are an 11 year old boy trapped in a girl’s body. Imagine growing breasts which are foreign to your being. It is enough with not having the right genitalia and then having your first period. Working with a gender identity clinic, you are able to slow the growth of breasts and hold off your periods. These blockers are as important as prep is to sexually active men. This right wing ignorance of a child’s basic needs are simply to appease to their ignorant flag waving, radical Christian, highly racist base. Most of the parents of trans children that I know are smart and informed. They will wait until their children are 18 and let them make irreversible decisions. And speaking of irreversible, how many of you decided not to be gay all of a sudden and change back after puberty? Stop falling for right wing propaganda. Unless you are right wing and uneducated.
abfab
The right wing can’t and won’t imagine. They won’t show empathy. They refuse to understand and they have zero ability to sympathize. They no nothing of what’s going on here on the ground. The blinders are there to stay. They are not ”the helpers”. I relished your smart comment.
LumpyPillows
All of the parents and relatives I know dealing with this issue are pulling their hair out. Each of these kids, to be blunt, is a royal pain in the ass and has been for years prior to their gender issues. Cause? Effect? I’m at a loss.
I’m rapidly moving to the conclusion that gender dysphoria is best treated with psychiatric help and not gender transition for the vast majority of this new social media driven epidemic. I also wonder about the credibility of existing medical opinion in this area.
DBMC
Lumpy,
Gender transition doesn’t happen without therapy. Where are you getting your information?
Also, I have several friends who are dealing quite well with their children going through these issues. But, almost all the parents I know who have teenagers are tearing their hair out whether the kids have gender dysphoria or not.
LumpyPillows
Not true, once again. I wish there was thorough vetting. There isn’t. Have you really looked into this? There is an active push to transition kids quickly. Look up the UK lawsuits by people who detransitioned.
DBMC
Lumpy,
I’ve looked into it quite a bit. Where are you getting your information because a lot of it sounds like the debunked articles from the New York Times.
The people who are detransitioning all transitioned as adults.
DBMC
The case for Kiera Bell was overturned.
Why are you focusing on these few individuals who have detransitioned (and are often making false claims) and not the people for whom taking puberty blockers was positive–even life saving?
LumpyPillows
The Kiera Bell case is not a vindication for your side. They found the medical “professionals” did not intend harm. They still screwed up and she is now affected for life.
There are a lot more people who have stopped their transition than 4 or 5. There are 4 or 5 you know of. My cousin is one you never heard of.
Their claims of medical and emotional problems for people improperly transitioned are not false. Any honest person would have to admit that.
I never said some people are not trans or do not benefit from transitioning. If you think you need to kill yourself because you can’t transition immediately as a child, I think there is a lot more going on than being trans. It does add a level of hysteria to the issue. I know you mean well. I just don’t think you are thinking clearly – like many zealots on both sides of this topic.
LeQuebecoisGirard
Let’s obessess over penises and vaginas, not the fact that South Dakota is home to thousands of people at risk of freezing to death because they can’t afford heating oil.
DBMC
You see this as obsession over penises and vaginas?
IvanPH
Gender dysphoria remains the only mental health condition I’m aware of, in which the proposed treatment is to affirm the distressing thoughts inside one’s head and physically modify one’s body.
We don’t treat anorexia with liposuction.
We must safeguard children from harm.
abfab
Take a seat and don’t even consider coming close to children. You………..will never be a safeguard. You are another tragic example of, how should I say, someone who needs to get out more. You know nothing.
LumpyPillows
An being rude again.
DBMC
No one goes through gender dysphoria treatment without therapy. Minors do not get sex reassignment surgery.
Your anorexia example is ridiculous.
LumpyPillows
DBMC, you really do not know what you are talking about. There are no requirements for therapy; there are no rules. What therapy that is provided is often one or two sessions. Minors do get top surgery. You really do not know anything about the facts. You should stop spreading lies. I know you believe this. Ask yourself where you got your information.
My cousin, as a child, pushed through and got her way. Therapy? Ha. Driving blind. Besides, as we know, insurance covers nothing in this area. So how much therapy do you think she got before the prescriptions were written? She changed her mind and will forever look like a mannish woman. Totally screwed up body and face. That is what needs to be addressed.
DBMC
@Lumpy,
No, I do know what I’m talking about because I read a wide range of articles and don’t just take these anti-trans articles as gospel.
You focus on people like Kiera Bell (whose case was overturned) and don’t bother to find out about the many, many people who have benefited. You don’t read about the people for whom puberty blockers helped, and were even life saving.
For all your criticism of people being “rude” I think you’re just using that to shut down the actual facts. The NYT articles have been debunked for their shoddy journalism. Keira Bell’s decision was overturned.
Don’t get all your information from anti-trans resources.
DBMC
Lumpy,
I don’t know where you live but I question the story about your cousin because it does not at all match the experiences I have had.
I have a niece who is on puberty blockers, one of my best friends children transitioned in Australia, I have many friends and acquaintances who have gone through this. I also take the time to read up on developments.
Don’t spread misinformation.
LumpyPillows
I never accused you of being rude. But, there are a lot of nasty people burning a lot of bridges on this topic and it isn’t helping.
The NYT article was not discredited – many of the points are very valid. It was complained about. The mob is irrelevant.
The Kiera Bell case is tragic. You did read the details? They did not say she wasn’t improperly transitioned, they essentially said they didn’t intend harm, but still failed.
RIGay
There has just been no way to stop this garbage from festering. None. I hate Christians. I hope they all burn in the Hell they believe in.
Mister P
This is harmful legislation. Decisions about blockers and other procedures should be made by doctors and families. Norm needs to bug off.
LumpyPillows
The legislation is flawed. Agreed. It is a blunt tool where some sophistication is needed. Doesn’t mean some of its points are not worthy of discussion.
DBMC
Lumpy, the legislation is far more than “flawed.” It is dangerous.
But sure, what points do you want to discuss?
LumpyPillows
As written, I agree. What you refuse to admit is that transitioning is also perilous.
So, the points you refuse to admit:
1. The drugs taken by trans people are strong and have harmful side effects. Fact. They are required for life.
2. Delaying puberty isn’t something that can be erased. The time on blockers is lost. If the child decides it was a mistake, they are permanently physically impacted.
3. Children can have top surgery if the parent agrees. Breast augmentation at 16. 18 for removal. Change your mind and undo that.
4. Many of the professionals providing trans medical support are not neutral – they are cheerleaders.
5. Children’s brains are not developed enough to deal with these types of decisions and their ramifications. Fact.
DBMC
@LumpyPillows
1. The drugs taken by trans people are strong and have harmful side effects. Fact. They are required for life.
Not a fact. There have been claims about bone problems, etc… but there is no proof they were
caused by puberty blockers. What other side effects are you claiming?
2. Delaying puberty isn’t something that can be erased. The time on blockers is lost. If the child decides it was a mistake, they are permanently physically impacted.
Just not true. The effects are not permanent and there has been no actual proof otherwise.
3. Children can have top surgery if the parent agrees. Breast augmentation at 16. 18 for removal. Change your mind and undo that.
IF THE PARENT AGREES Breast augmentation is not specifically for trans people, I’ve known girls
who had augmentation as teenagers because they wanted to go on the pageant circuit (good Christian girls). An 18 year old is an adult in the US.
4. Many of the professionals providing trans medical support are not neutral – they are cheerleaders.
You will have to support the idea that this medical support staff have convinced anyone against their will. I’ve seen the claims by these people who detransitioned but, again, they didn’t transition until they were adults.
5. Children’s brains are not developed enough to deal with these types of decisions and their ramifications. Fact.
There are many adults whose brains are not fully developed but puberty blockers do not have lingering effects.
DBMC
Correction on the bone density issue. Bones can get weaker while taking the blockers but they get stronger when they stop taking them.
But puberty blockers aren’t a permanent solution.
LumpyPillows
We disagree on the facts. I think more research is needed. You probably think you know everything.
Common sense should tell you you are wrong on puberty blockers. There is no way to catch up. You can certainly start puberty again, but delayed and shortened. Show me a real, peer-reviewed medical study on that.
Show me the studies saying bone density is self correcting. Bone density may improve when the blockers are stopped, but they do not recover to where they should be. Once again, a deficit.
You really have made superficial arguments in the rest of your typing. I find you to not really be serious on this topic. We will not agree on these details. You think it’s no big deal. I think it is a huge deal. But then, I’ve lived with it very close to home, I don’t think you have. Therein lies our disagreement.
I wish you well. I’m tired
abfab
Don’t blame being tired on your ”credibility drop”. Kristi Noem is going to need your ”energy”.
jagonzalez67
I think the back and forth on the comments is great but for all the argument. Where are the god damned parents!?!?!?!? The child cannot decide on their own. The doctor cannot decide on their own. Go after the f*cking parents and leave the kids alone.
Yes there needs to be significant more therapy for these kids. The answer for those with gender dysphoria isn’t always to transition. Address the mental health issue and then take action.
Creamsicle
Medicare for all is government overreach and the beginnings of tyranny, but government disregarding AMA guidelines for gender affirming care and threatening medical licenses is small government.
Makes perfect sense.
Observant
Lumpy is actually correct, and I am speaking from first-hand experience. One of my children is experiencing gender dysphoria and questioning whether they may be trans. A friend who’s an MD encouraged us to seek help from the Clinic of Transgender Health at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Our friend said our child would receive a minimum of 18 months psych counseling and assessment before any treatment or blockers were prescribed.
Within 15 minutes of our first appointment, however, we’d already been offered puberty blockers and HRT. We and our child were stunned. Our MD friend was stunned. The examining doctor, the endocrinologist who joined our appointment, and a trans counselor who joined our appointment all explained that initiation of treatment was patient directed, i.e. we could begin blockers and hormone treatment as soon as we felt ready. While psych therapy was encouraged, it wasn’t a requirement; we were told we could find counseling on our own or they could suggest a therapist. Again, it was not a prerequisite to drug and hormone treatment. Fortunately, our child didn’t feel comfortable with the situation. Our MD friend was/is mortified by the Clinic’s approach. Her exact words were, “This clearly has become a revenue stream for the medical center.” (Our friend no longer works at VUMC.)
I don’t know where our kid will end up, but we will support them along their journey wherever that leads. I do encourage everyone to stop parroting the trans-activist rhetoric. There isn’t a “one-size-fits-all” answer to the trans adolescent issue. Transgender struggles/concerns are real and deserving of respect and support AND legal protection, but there is a whole subset of questioning adolescents who aren’t quite sure or ready to make such life-altering decisions.
Side note: The doctors and clinicians told us directly and explicitly that blockers and HRT are not wholly reversible, as some commenters have asserted in this exchange. Some changes to the body and particularly to the vocal cords/folds are irreversible, according to the endocrinologist we spoke with.
Sorry for the thesis. Hope it adds to the discussion.