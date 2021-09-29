uh oh!

Kristi Noem is having a super craptastic day and it only seems to be getting worse

By

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is not having a great day. Or a great week, for that matter. And by the looks of things, tomorrow probably isn’t going to be so great for her either. Next week’s looking not great, as well.

Rumors that the “family values” Republican, who once supported an amendment banning same-sex marriage, is having an extramarital affair with adviser Corey Lewandowski, who previously served as Trump’s campaign manager, are swirling all over social media.

According to the conservative blog American Greatness, the alleged affair has been going on for some time now and isn’t exactly a secret among GOP insiders.

“There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair ‘an open secret’ and worried about Noem’s viability as a national candidate and within the movement,” a source says.

Neither Noem, who hates trans people, or Lewandowski, who is an all-around piece of garbage, have commented on their alleged romantic entanglement, but Twitter sure has a lot to say about it…

Now, about that last tweet.

In addition to the whole sleeping with Corey Lewandowski thing, Noem, who believes homophobia is “free speech,” is also accused of getting her daughter Kassidy’s application to be a certified real estate appraiser approved after it was initially denied, then forcing the woman who denied it to retire.

 The Associated Press reported yesterday:

Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman’s direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem’s daughter attended too.

Noem responded to the bombshell story by accusing the media of trying to destroy her children, despite the fact that Kassidy is a grown ass 26-year-old woman, not a child. Also, nobody accused her of doing anything other than attending the meeting her mother allegedly ordered, which many say is a textbook example of abuse of power.

Noem, who believes protecting “religious freedom” is more important than protecting LGBTQ youth, is largely considered a 2024 frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president. Or, at least, she was before this week.

