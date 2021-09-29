Kristi Noem is having a super craptastic day and it only seems to be getting worse

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is not having a great day. Or a great week, for that matter. And by the looks of things, tomorrow probably isn’t going to be so great for her either. Next week’s looking not great, as well.

Rumors that the “family values” Republican, who once supported an amendment banning same-sex marriage, is having an extramarital affair with adviser Corey Lewandowski, who previously served as Trump’s campaign manager, are swirling all over social media.

According to the conservative blog American Greatness, the alleged affair has been going on for some time now and isn’t exactly a secret among GOP insiders.

“There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair ‘an open secret’ and worried about Noem’s viability as a national candidate and within the movement,” a source says.

Neither Noem, who hates trans people, or Lewandowski, who is an all-around piece of garbage, have commented on their alleged romantic entanglement, but Twitter sure has a lot to say about it…

When I just read that SD governor @KristiNoem is cheating on her husband by banging, of all people, Corey Lewandowski, I wasn't even surprised. It's always the most anti-LGBTQ (because "family values") vocal conservative bigots who are the ones cheating, f*%king, and stealing. https://t.co/olvIeDgySD — Chris Wiggins ???? (@CWNewser) September 29, 2021

Corey lewandowski and Kristi Noem having an affair is absolutely hilarious…..party of family values ? — Thee Kaylee (@WhiskeyPanda24) September 29, 2021

Just in case Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem act like they’ve never met. pic.twitter.com/avyetR9KBq — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 29, 2021

Someone

Anyone

Explain to me how Corey Lewandowski and Jason miller keep finding people to sleep with them.

I can't understand — ALT-immigration ? (@ALT_uscis) September 29, 2021

Married, South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem is having an affair with Married, Corey Lewandowski. The family value party! Please don't let them multiply! — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) September 29, 2021

Corey Lewandowski is having yet another extramarital affair, this time with corrupt SD governor/death merchant Kristi Noem. Previously he banged Hope Hicks. You may remember him for assaulting a female reporter & sexually assaulting a trump supporter. The party of family values! — ? Scary Larry ? ?????? (@StompTheGOP) September 29, 2021

Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem? Poor little Hope Hicks, always the bridesmaid, never the bride. pic.twitter.com/cRrXjw5W5F — Ellen Garrison (@EllenTrailerDog) September 29, 2021

When do we get to the Corey Lewandowski seeks treatment for sex addiction bend in this river of grossness? — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 29, 2021

No woman deserves to be subjected to Corey Lewandowski. Except Kristi Noem. — Howard ? (@HowardA_Esq) September 29, 2021

Before the trump era, I had no idea South Dakota was so fucked up. Their AG killed a man, lied about it and left the scene is now supposed to be investigating their governor who is banging Corey Lewandowski (puke) and threatened a longtime agency head to license her daughter. — WTF, America? (@tfamerica3000) September 29, 2021

Now, about that last tweet.

In addition to the whole sleeping with Corey Lewandowski thing, Noem, who believes homophobia is “free speech,” is also accused of getting her daughter Kassidy’s application to be a certified real estate appraiser approved after it was initially denied, then forcing the woman who denied it to retire.

The Associated Press reported yesterday: