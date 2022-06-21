Kristi Noem is thrilled to be saving children by ending abortion, still hates LGBTQ kids though

South Dakota’s gay-hating, God fearing governor Kristi Noem is absolutely giddy over the last abortion clinic in her state putting a pause on abortion procedures.

“Abortions have stopped in South Dakota. We have prayed for this day, and now it is here,” Noem, who opposes same-sex marriage, hates trans people, and is a champion for religious freedom laws, tweeted. “Now, we must redouble our focus on taking care of mothers in crisis. Help is available for you. Adoption is an option. You are never alone.”

Abortions have stopped in South Dakota. We have prayed for this day, and now it is here. Now, we must redouble our focus on taking care of mothers in crisis. Help is available for you. Adoption is an option. You are never alone.https://t.co/dlBs6sd7R8 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 16, 2022

(Quick fact check: All abortions haven’t stopped in South Dakota, as Noem’s tweet implies. Only the safe legal ones have.)

Noem’s tweet came two hours before the last Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls announced it would stop performing abortions as the nation awaits the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Women’s Health Organization.

“Abortion care in our Sioux Falls health center is paused,” the organization confirmed on Twitter on June 16.

That SCOTUS decision will likely be announced later this week and, if the draft opinion that leaked last month ends up being the final one, Roe v. Wade will be overturned, which is something Noem has been eagerly looking forward to for a while now.

Last month, she announced she would “immediately call for a special session to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota” should SCOTUS gut Roe v. Wade.

Noem’s concern for children stops as soon as they exit the womb, however. And she especially doesn’t give AF about them if they grow up to be LGBTQ.

In February, she was asked during a press conference about the mental health challenges queer kids face after she signed a law banning young trans athletes from competing in sports aligning with their gender identity.

“There’s a statistic circulating around right now that says 90% of South Dakota’s LGBTQ community is diagnosed with either anxiety or depression,” a reporter said. “Why do you think that is?”

“I don’t know,” Noem replied, impassionately. “That makes me sad and we should figure it out.”

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), who just signed the first anti-trans bill of 2022 into law, is asked why she thinks 90% of LGBTQ+ youth in South Dakota are diagnosed with anxiety or depression: “I don’t know. That makes me sad, and we should figure it out.” pic.twitter.com/WbKr2Tlujs — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) February 17, 2022

Here’s how folx responded to Noem’s gleeful tweet about ending safe abortions being performed in a doctor’s office under a physician’s supervision…

South Dakota lacks safe, medically supervised abortions. There will still be abortions here, but they’ll happen in back alleys. Women will die because of it. It’s a tragedy. — Doug Murano (@muranofiction) June 16, 2022

Your religious beliefs aren’t mine. — 🇺🇸Tammi Independent 🇺🇸 (@TammiNotGOP) June 16, 2022

Separation of church and state at its finest — gridiron (@2001anthonyj) June 16, 2022

So I guess that means you will be out front to expand Medicaid… increase wages… lower cost of the child care… cutting the food tax…build affordable housing… all the things these kids will need. — Amy2972 (@Amyy2972) June 16, 2022

Going back to medieval times, I see. Praise the Lord — Barry McLean (@BarryMcLean69) June 16, 2022

The most alarming thing is that you think this is something to celebrate…….. — manlik3padzz (@5uper8adpad) June 16, 2022