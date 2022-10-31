Kristi Noem’s new campaign ad featuring husband does little to quell Corey Lewandowski affair rumors

South Dakota’s god-fearing, gay-hating GOP governor Kristi Noem is in the home stretch of her reelection campaign and she’s just released a new campaign ad featuring her husband and brother gushing about how wonderful she is. Unfortunately for her, it has only seems to be reminding people of a story she’s spent months trying to quash.

“I love my family and I love South Dakota,” Noem, who loathes LGBTQ people, tweeted, along with the video. “Thank you, to my husband Bryon and my brother Robb, for their kind words in our newest commercial we are launching today.”

I love my family and I love South Dakota. Thank you, to my husband Bryon and my brother Robb, for their kind words in our newest commercial we are launching today. pic.twitter.com/1m9qz7M2fv — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 27, 2022

Check out some of the responses…

This is like putting your parents names down on the reference portion of a job application 🤣🤣🤣 Do one with your kids next. We know one of them for sure likes how you’re running things. — Ian Furry Fan Club (@FuryLiesForNoem) October 27, 2022

Bryon feeling a little left out from all the time you’ve spent with Corey? — RelaxedBacon (@RelaxedBacon) October 27, 2022

* Certain exclusions apply – Women

– Indigenous

– Trans students

– LBGQT+

– Educators

– POC

– South Dakotans facing financial challenges — One Voice Unfiltered (@OneVoiceUnfltrd) October 27, 2022

How do Byron and Corey get along? — Rod Linafelter ☮ (@rodlinafelter) October 27, 2022

“She wants less government in people’s lives”. Yet here you are injecting your religion into our lives and overturning the will of the people. How is that less government? — KrispyGnome (@KrispyGnome) October 27, 2022

Why not do a commercial about what actual voters think of you? Without music or heavy filters. — colleen (@amiethesquirrel) October 27, 2022

I saw your ad. I kept waiting for Corey to pop up. That would have been really uncomfortable for Bryon. — Lorri May (@Lorri_May_SD) October 28, 2022

$600K in Covid Small Business Grants given to the people in this video, who are family to her. You are damn right she cares deeply about helping others. — Garrett Gross (@sodakgarrett) October 27, 2022

“I promise I’ll sign the divorce papers after the election IF you make this video.” — Why Vote Noem (@whyvotenoem) October 30, 2022

Where’s your Corey? — Rae Anne (@RaeAnne8) October 27, 2022

Now, if you’re wondering who this Corey guy is that everyone keeps talking about, it’s Donald Trump‘s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Noem and Lewandowski have quite a history together. He’s been a top adviser to her for at least two years, although her camp has insisted that she’s “never paid a dime (campaign or official)” for his services. They’ve also traveled the country together and rubbed elbows with major GOP donors at high profile conversative events, dinners, parties, fundraisers, you name it.

Late last year, rumors began swirling that the pair was having an affair after the right-wing blog American Greatness alleged they’d been seeing an awful lot of each other and that their relationship wasn’t a secret among Republican insiders.

In response, Noem put out a statement insisting she loves her husband Byron very much and that she would not allow such a “disgusting lie” to keep her from doing her job of running South Dakota as deeply into the ground as possible.

These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help. I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 29, 2021

At the same time the affair rumors began swirling, another story involving Lewandowski was published by Politico alleging that he made unwanted sexual advances toward a female Trump donor at a Las Vegas charity event, where Noem was also in attendance.

Trashelle Odom accused Lewandowski of grabbing her butt and caressing her thigh against her wishes at the Benihana restaurant inside the Westgate Hotel and Casino in September 2021.

While the affair story has never actually been proven true, last month Lewandowski entered into a plea agreement involving a single charge of misdemeanor battery in regards to the incident with Odom.

Lewandowski didn’t admit any wrongdoing, but he did agree to undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling and 50 hours of community service in exchange for having the charge dismissed. The agreement came after police found his DNA on Odom’s dress.

After the affair rumors/Benihana incident, Noem distanced herself from Lewandowski. But only for a little while. In recent months, she’s been hanging around him again. And by “hanging around” we mean they’ve been to several events together–from a private gala event for Chuck Norris’s martial arts non-profit in Texas last April, to a campaign event she held about cutting sales tax on groceries in South Dakota last month.

Noem is currently up for reelection and is also rumored to be considering a 2024 bid for president. According to a new poll released last week, she’s the preferred choice for 56% of registered voters in South Dakota, compared to Democrat Jamie Smith’s 37% and Libertarian Tracey Quint’s 3%. Another 4% are still undecided.

We’ll leave you with this clip of Noem being asked by a reporter about the mental health challenges facing LGBTQ people after she signed law banning trans athletes from competing in sports earlier this year…