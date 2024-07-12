It’s that time of year… hot summer nights… mid-July… BUT this week in new queer releases, there are no sad girl anthems (as this Lana Del Rey reference suggests). Instead, this week’s roundup of new queer music is packed with some explosive drops that will fire up your weekend right in the peak of summer.

What are you waiting for? Heat things up with this week’s edition of “Bop After Bop”…

“My Oh My” by Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Trove Lo

My oh my, the stars have aligned for this pop trifecta. That’s right, Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo have joined forces for a dizzy, dancefloor-ready bop like no other. This refined burst of pop splendor features each of these queens sharing their astrological signs and their lust for a lover lightyears away, with their voices blending into a sublime club banger sure to be on rotation for the rest of the summer.

“Guilty Pleasure” by Jojo Siwa

Well, the infamous queen of “gay pop” has done it again. JoJo Siwa is embracing the controversy with her latest track, “Guilty Pleasure,” off her debut EP of the same name. Known for sparking endless memes and online chatter, Siwa’s music takes a bold turn on this album, inviting listeners to indulge in the guilty pleasure of both loving and lampooning her new musical direction. With lyrics that confront critics head-on and a catchy chorus that insists, “I’m your guilty pleasure,” Siwa is navigating her recent pivot from child-friendly fame with an unapologetic, tongue-in-cheek flair that we can’t help but live for.

“Falling Outta Heaven” by Madison Rose

Madison Rose’s new single, “Falling Outta Heaven,” is far from a fall from grace; it’s a collision course to pop superstardom. Since her 2022 debut album, TECHNICOLOR, Rose has continued to drop banger after banger, and this recent release is no exception. “Falling Outta Heaven” is a soaring pop anthem that feels like a roller coaster (as the video suggests) of emotions, supported by electrifying vocal delivery and heavy synth elements. If Madison Rose isn’t on your radar yet, you better get on board now, because she’s the next big thing in queer pop music.

“I’m In Love (With Everyone)” by Zee Machine

Queerty favorite Zee Machine has dropped their CAN I BE HONEST…? EP this week, packed with soulful, arena-ready pop-rock anthems like the opening track “I’m In Love (With Everyone)” that shows a tender side of Zee mixed with the bombastic energy they have become known for. This body of work is their strongest yet, maintaining their status as a truly gifted pop vocalist with a unique edge amongst a growing landscape of queer artists.

“Like Dat” by Wei Ming

London-based Chinese-British artist Wei Ming is charming the queer pop scene with his electro bedroom pop sound. “Like Dat” is a bright, dreamy video-game inspired track with a risqué flair, and Ming’s upcoming Virtual Reality EP plans to follow in this track’s footsteps by channeling this infectious, digital hyper-pop energy throughout that is bound to keep listeners immersed.

“Slutty” by The Scarlet Opera

The Scarlet Opera returns with their latest EP, Mirror, Mirror, featuring the bold new single “Slutty” leading the pack with its raunchy, glitzy cadence that’s sure to ignite your senses. Packed with infectious guitar riffs and cinematic keys, frontman Luka Bazulka delivers a flirty anthem as daring as it is irresistible. Alongside tracks like “Catch Me If You Can” and “Someone’s Gotta Love ‘Em,” this release showcases the band’s theatrical prowess and rock-and-roll flair, setting them apart as they continue to redefine what a modern band can be.

